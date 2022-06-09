Indian judokas leave for Spain after getting last-minute visas following MEA intervention

A 36-member Indian judo team on Thursday left for Spain to participate in the European Open, starting Saturday after securing visas for their travel following intervention of Ministry of External Affairs.

The contingent, including 15 men and as many women judokas besides six coaches and support staff, initially struggled to get visas. The Sports Ministry then coordinated with the MEA to get their travel documents cleared. This is the first international exposure the judo team in three years.

According to a Sports Authority of India (SAI) release, the total expenditure for the competition-cum-training tour is Rs 1.49 crore.

Following the de-recognition of the Judo Federation of India (JFI) by the Sports Ministry, SAI has been conducting the selection trials as well as facilitating international competitions and exposure tours for the judokas.

SAI conducted the judo Selection trials for both men and women from May 23rd to 26.

The European Open in Madrid will be a great exposure event for the Indian judo team as a total of 464 athletes are expected to participate from 46 nations.