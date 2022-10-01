Indian Sports News Wrap, October 1

GOLF

Aditi Ashok finds a closing birdie to make cut at the Ascendant LPGA

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok holed a crucial birdie on the 18th hole for an even-par 71, making the cut for weekend action at The Ascendant LPGA.

Aditi, who shot 3-over 74 in the first round, had three birdies and three bogeys for a 3-over 145 total that saw her right on the cutline at T-64th.

Aditi who started the day with a bogey got back the shot on the third before picking her next birdie on the ninth.

Bogeys on the 10th and the 14th pushed her back before a closing birdie gave her a lease of life over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Charley Hull found eight birdies in her round of 7-under 64 to take a two-shot lead after 36 holes.

Hull seized control with four birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn and led by two shots over Xiyu Lin (68) and Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, whose eagle-birdie finish gave her a 67.

Thitikul can go to No. 1 in the women’s world ranking by winning for the second straight week on the LPGA Tour.

-PTI

Sharma has another rough day at Dunhill Links Championships

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma endured another testing day as he shot a disappointing 5-over 77 in the second round of the 21st Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Sharma, who opened with a 2-over 74, is now 7-over.

In the second round, Sharma suffered a bogey on fifth and then had a triple bogey on seventh. It was his second triple bogey in two days.

Three bogeys on 10th, 17th and 18th and two birdies in between on 12th and 14th saw him turn in a card of 77 at Carnoustie.

He was T-137 in a field of 168, who started the week.

However as per the format of the event, he will play the third round at Kingsbarns before the cut is applied. The players play one round each at the three courses -- St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns -- before the top 60 return for a final round at St. Andrews.

England’s Richard Mansell produced a fighting 68 in challenging conditions at St Andrews to take the lead on 10-under-par at the halfway mark.

-PTI