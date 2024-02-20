MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, February 20

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on February 20.

Published : Feb 20, 2024 17:19 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO:
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: | Photo Credit: Warren Little
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: | Photo Credit: Warren Little

GOLF

The Dream Valley Vooty Masters golf championship will be held at the Vooty Golf County in Vikarabad near here from February 21 to 24 with a total prize money of Rs 1 crore, according to Mr. Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI.

The Pro-Am event will be staged on February 25.

The leading Indian professionals in the field are defending champion Manu Gandas, Aman Raj, Karan Pratap Singh, Rahil Gangjee, Udayan Mane, Sachin Baisoya and Khalin Joshi, to name a few.

The prominent foreign names competing are Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Andorra’s Kevin Esteve Rigaill and Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai as well as rookies including PGTI Qualifying School winner Matias Dominguez of Chile, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, Italy’s Michele Ortolani, Czechia’s Stepan Danek, American Dominic Piccirillo and Germany’s Wenzel Krzenck.

The local players in the field are Mohd Azhar and Rahul Malik of the Vooty Golf County and amateurs Vilok Gadwal and Suraj Joshi from neighbouring Hyderabad.

Mr. Santhosh Reddy Kancharla, CMD of Dream Valley Group, said they were thrilled to once again collaborate with PGTI.

“Our partnership brings forth a promising future of tournaments. Best wishes to all the talented participants gearing up for Vooty Masters 2024,” he said.

“This edition promises an exhilarating battle between the players and the Challenging course. With esteemed professionals and renowned golfers set to compete, we anticipate an extraordinary event. Our past collaborations with PGTI have been rewarding, and we eagerly anticipate a continued partnership for future tournaments,” said Mr. Prithvi Reddy Kancharla, CEO of Dream Valley Group.”

V. V. SUBRAHMANYAM

