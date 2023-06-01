Indian sports news wrap, June 1

Published : Jun 01, 2023 18:13 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Six Indian players are part of the 13th Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Asia camp being held at the New York University campus in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Basketball

Six Indian players Aanaya Bhavsar, Komalpreet Kaur, Muskan Singh, Nadar Kaur Dhillon, Sahira Balyan and Mohammad Ishan are part of the 13th Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Asia camp being held at the New York University campus in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from Friday.

The four-day camp, with a bunch of current and former NBA players and coaches providing guidance, will feature 40 boys and 40 girls from 20 countries in the region.

Saddiq Bey, Monte Morris, Taj Gibson, Rodney McGrruder will be some of the current NBA coaches in action.

The campers will have a variety of activities including movement efficiency drills, offensive and defensive skill stations, three-point contests, 5-on-5 games apart from life skills and leadership development sessions.

There will be a bunch of awards for the best campers in different sections.

The combined effort of NBA and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has so far helped 3,900 players from 134 countries. 106 of those players have advanced to the NBA or WNBA. There have been 66 BWB camps in 43 cities in 31 countries around the world so far, since 2001.

Capitalising on the camp, the organisers will also host 40 under-15 players concurrently, drafted from the Junior NBA scheme of Abu Dhabi league.

-Team Sportstar

CROSSMINTON

Indian Open Crossminton C’ship: Delhi to field 13-member team

Delhi will field a 13-member team in different age groups in the fifth Indian Open Crossminton championship to be staged at the Gaurs International School, Greater Noida, from June 2 to 4.

The tournament will feature under-10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 age groups apart from open and over-40 events.

Crossminton combines elements of badminton, squash and tennis, but is played without a net.

The team: Kashif Ali, Bilal Ahmad, Mohammad Rashid, Namit Agarwal, Divyansh Sharma, Dhawal Patel, Shubham Saxena, Aaban Jamal, M Udai, Nazneen Jamal, Sabiha Akhter, Afreen Jamal and Zoya Sikandar.

-Team Sportstar

GOLF

Diksha Dagar, who finally found some form after a long gap, will be looking to build on last week’s result as she gets ready for the Helsingborg Open at Allerum Golf Club here on Friday.

This is the first of two weeks of action in Sweden.

Along with Diksha, there will be four other Indians -- 2022 Hero Women’s Indian Open runner-up Amandeep Drall, Vani Kapoor, Seher Atwal and Tvesa Malik.

It has been a modest season for most of the Indian women, even though Aditi Ashok is leading the LET’s Race to Costa Del Sol. Aditi has been dividing her time between LET and the LPGA.

Aditi, who has won once, finished second once and third once in four LET starts in 2023, is playing on the LPGA this week. This year, she has also been in the Top-5 in LPGA twice.

Diksha, one of the only two Indians to have won on the LET, emerged winner in 2019 and since then has been searching for a second title though she was part of the winning team at the Aramco Series London a couple of years back.

Diksha was tied sixth, after being second after 36 holes at the Belgian Ladies Open last week.

- PTI