Indian sports news wrap, April 30

ATHLETICS

Jyoti Gawate, Arjun Pradhan headline Kochi Marathon

The seasoned Arjun Pradhan and New Delhi Marathon women’s winner Jyoti Gawate are among the prominent runners in the Federal Bank Kochi Marathon which will be flagged off from the Maharaja’s Stadium early on Monday.

The marathon will start at 4 a.m. and will be followed by the half marathon (5 a.m.), 10km run (6 a.m.) and the 3km green run (7 a.m.). Over 6000 runners from all over the country, including 230 in the marathon, will be in action. A few foreign runners are also in the fray.

Lata Alimchandani who, according to the organisers, has run in some of the world’s leading marathons in the over-60 age-group, will be seen in action in the half marathon.

After the flag-off, the marathon will run to Thevara junction through MG Road and will touch Foreshore Road, Marine Drive, Vallarpadam and Goshree Bridge before winding up at the Maharaja’s Stadium.

The event has a total prize fund of Rs 10 lakh.

- Stan Rayan

MOTORSPORTS

Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2023

Mantra Racing’s Hemanth Muddappa came up with stunning performances to achieve a grand double as the first round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2023 concluded at the Madras International Circuit in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Hyderabad’s Mohammad Riyaz was the quickest in the 551-850cc category while Mantra Racing’s Shah Rukh Khan from Mumbai topped the 361-550cc class

Muddappa, astride the Suzuki Hayabusa, topped in the two premier categories, the Unrestricted and 1051-1650cc. The Bengalurean also claimed one other podium finish, a third place in the 551-850cc category, riding the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R.

In the Unrestricted category, Hemanth Muddappa was way ahead of 2022 National champion and fellow-Bengalurean, Alimon, who finished a distant sixth, while Riyaz came in second ahead of Mumbai’s Sidharth Parmar.

Muddappa also dominated the 1051-1650cc category finishing well clear of Parmar and Riyaz. Incidentally, the Bengalurean was the 2022 National champion in this class.

The championship resumes in July when the second round will be held, also at the Madras International Circuit.

RESULTS Unrestricted: 1. Hemanth Muddappa (Bengaluru, Mantra Racing) (07.616secs); 2. Mohammad Riyaz (Hyderabad) (07.915); 3. Sidharth Parmar (Mumbai) (08.024). 1051-1650cc (Super Sport): 1. Hemanth Muddappa (Bengaluru, Matra Racing) (07.689); 2. Sidharth Parmar (Mumbai) (08.097); 3. Mohammad Riyaz (Hyderabad) (08.382). 551-850cc (Super Sport): 1. Mohammad Riyaz (Hyderabad) (08.461); 2. Sidharth Parmar (Mumbai) (08.611); 3. Hemanth Muddappa (Bengaluru, Mantra Racing) (08.772). 361-550cc (Super Sport Indian): 1. Shah Rukh Khan (Mumbai, Mantra Racing) (11.891); 2. Mohammed Fazil (Bengaluru) (12.066); 3. Jason D’Souza (Mumbai, Mantra Racing) (12.122). Support Races: 851-1050cc (Super Sport): 1. Sugan Prasad (Bengaluru) (08.117); 2. Khwaja Awais Ahmed (Hyderabad) (08.584); 3. Hemanth Muddappa (Bengaluru, Mantra Racing) (Did Not Start). 166-225cc: 1. Badhusha M (Chennai) (13.368); 2 Balasubramaniam R (Chennai) (13.409); 3. Sunilkumar R (Chennai) (14.558).

-Team Sportstar