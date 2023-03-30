Indian sports news wrap, March 30

TENNIS
Siddharth Arya reaches AITA final
Top seed KS Siddharth Arya beat Ritabrata Sarkar 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final of the Rs.100,000 AITA men’s tennis tournament on Thursday.
In the final, Arya will play third seed Amrutjay Mohanty who beat Vilasier Khate in straight sets.
-Team Sportstar
Double delight for Balachandar Subramanian
Fifth seed Balachandar Subramanian beat second seed Shekar Veeraswamy 7-5, 1-6, [10-4] in the final of the National wheelchair tennis championship at the Indore Tennis Club on Thursday.
It was a double crown for Subramanian as he partnered Veeraswamy to beat the top seeds Mariappan Durai and Karthik Karunakaran in the doubles final.
-Team Sportstar
Asia Oceania World juniors: Iran beat India
Iran beat India 2-0 in a play-off match for the lower placings in the Asia-Oceania World junior under-14 boys tennis tournament in Kuching, Malaysia, on Thursday.
In the placing play-off for the 13-16 spots, India will play Kyrgyzstan.
Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Pakistan made the semifinals. Pakistan beat Australia 2-1 in the quarterfinals, with Abubakar Talha winning his singles match and then partnering with Hamza Roman for the decisive doubles victory.
-Kamesh Srinivasan
Girona Challenger: Yuki and Saketh in semifinals
Top seeds Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni bt Orlando Luz and Marcelo Zormann of Brazil 4-6, 7-6(5), [10-8] in the doubles quarterfinals of the €73,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Girona, Spain, on Thursday.
-Kamesh Srinivasan
CHESS
FIDE Women’s Grand Prix: First win for Humpy; Harika loses
K. Humpy’s wait for her first victory ended when she outplayed Georgia’s Nana Dzagnidze in 59 moves in the fifth round of the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix chess tournament here on Thursday.
On a day when China’s Zhu Jiner emerged as the sole leader at 3.5 points after upstaging Kateryna Lagno, D. Harika became Bibisara Assaubayeva’s third victim of the week. R. Vaishali opened her account with a draw against Georgian Nino Batsiashvili.
-Rakesh Rao