Indian sports news wrap, May 21

GOLF

Aditi, Diksha, Amandeep make cut at Aramco Florida

West Palm Beach: Three of the four Indian women, including Aditi Ashok, are sure to make the cut at the Aramco Team Series Florida here.

Making the final round of the 3-round event are Aditi (75-76) and Diksha Dagar (73-79) at T-39, while Amandeep Drall (79-73) was T-50 at 8-over. Vani Kapoor (78-79) at 13-over was certain to miss the cut with 24 players yet to complete their second round.

Aditi, who completed her first round with a 3-over, was 4-over 76 in the second as the conditions continued to be tough. Starting on the back nine of the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, Aditi, a four-time winner on LET, bogeyed 10th, 16th and 18th.

On the second nine, she birdied par-5 third, which she had bogeyed a round earlier and added another birdie on ninth, but she also dropped a double bogey on Par-3 fifth and a bogey on fourth. Her total of 7-over saw her at T-39.

Nuria Iturrioz was still at the top of the individual leader board on five-under-par. The three-time LET winner Iturrioz was on five-under-par but will have to come back in the morning to complete her second round. She shot 5-under 67 in the first and was even through 14 in the second round.

Diksha, who shot a creditable 1-over 73 in the first round, had no birdies in the second. She had a double bogey and five other bogeys in her disappointing 79. But at 7-over she was also Tied-39th with Aditi.

Amandeep after a first round 79 shot an impressive 73 in the second. Vani had rounds of 78-79.

Only eight players are under par after two days.

Scotland’s Louise Duncan is in second place on the leaderboard on four-under-par having made three birdies and two bogeys so far, but the 23-year-old still has three holes left to play on Sunday.

Spain’s Carlota Ciganda is in a share of third place on three-under-par alongside Czechia’s Klara Davidson Spilkova.

-PTI

Pranavi likely to miss cut, Nishtha hangs in on Epson Tour

Longwood: It was not the best of debuts for India’s Pranavi Urs, who is likely to miss the cut at the IOA Golf Classic on the Epson Tour.

Pranavi, who opened with 73, repeated the effort in the second round to take her total to four-over 146 to lie Tied 94th.

The other Indian in the field, Nishtha Madan, who has made US her base, shot 72 in the first round and was two-over through seven holes in the second. At three-over she was T-84 but will need to make a few birdies to make the cut, which is likely to fall at one-over.

Sophie Hausmann was the first of the two players tied at the top to get to 10-under for the tournament. The German carded eight birdies on the day and capitalized on her birdie on the 18th hole to be the first player to move to double digits for the tournament.

The 30-year-old Jenny Coleman would finish her day shortly after Hausmann came in with her 65. Coleman would match her with her own 65 and grab a share of the lead at 10-under.

Hausmann and Coleman were among the lucky few who were able to complete both of her rounds without any delay.

Arpichaya Yubol (-9) and Roberta Liti (-7) are in third and fourth place, respectively, and both still have 12 holes to play when play resumes.

-PTI