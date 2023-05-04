More Sports

Indian sports news wrap, May 4

Catch the major updates and results from Indian sports on May 4.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 04 May, 2023 16:49 IST
Kashish Bhatia in action.

Kashish Bhatia in action.

TENNIS

AITA women’s tournament- Sonal, Kashish enter final

Sonal Patil overcame a stiff resistance from top seed Sahira Singh for a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 victory in the semifinals of Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Thursday.

In the other semifinal, Kashish Bhatia was in a spot of bother after having two match points at 6-1, 5-1 against Divya Bhardwaj, as she was unable to close out the match. Kashish stayed focused and stroked with conviction, to seal the match 6-1, 7-5.

The results (semifinals):
Sonal Patil bt Sahira Singh 6-1, 3-6, 6-2; Kashish Bhatia bt Divya Bhardwaj 6-1, 7-5.



Junior Billie Jean King Cup: India beats Vietnam

India beat Vietnam 2-0 in the play-off match for minor placings in the Asia-Oceania Junior Billie Jean King Cup under-16 girls tennis tournament in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Thursday.

In the next match for the 9-12th places, India will play New Zealand.

Host Kazakhstan, Australia, Korea and Japan reached the semifinals, beating Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Uzbekistan and Thailand respectively.

The results (Play-off 9-16)-
India bt Vietnam 2-0 (Sejal Bhutada bt Bao Ngan Ngo 6-3, 4-6, [10-3]; Asmi Adkar bt Hong Hanh Ngo 6-3, 6-3).



SHOOTING

Shotgun World Cup- Prithviraj Tondaiman loses

Prithviraj Tondaiman came up with a perfect fifth round of 25 to keep himself in the reckoning for a semifinal berth, but lost the shoot-off after being tied with three others on 119 for the last three spots, in men’s trap in the shotgun World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday.

Tondaiman, who had won the bronze medal in the earlier World Cup this season in Doha, had a series of 22, 25, 24, 23 and 25 that put him in the ninth place in a strong field of 119 shooters.

Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Olympic quota winner Bhowneesh Mendiratta shot 116 each and were placed 16th and 21st respectively.

Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran, shooting in the RPO section, managed to reach a total of 109.

In women’s trap, Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumar had identical score of 108, and were placed 20th and 24th respectively. Preeti Rajak scored 106 and placed 30th among 61 shooters.



