Indian sports news wrap, January 1

FOOTBALL

Kerala blanks Andhra Pradesh for third successive Santhosh Trophy win

Host Kerala crushed Andhra 5-0 to post its third straight win in the Santosh Trophy qualifying football tournament here on Sunday. Kerala went 2-0 inside the first 20 minutes through goals from Nijo Gilbert and Mohammed Salim, and continued to torment the Andhra defence right through.

Nijo scored the opening goal off a fine back pass from Mohammed Salim. Three minutes later, the roles reversed, as Salim slotted home the corner-kick by Nijo. Then K. Abdu Raheem made it 3-0 in the injury time of the opening half, off a superb through ball from Nijo. The rout was completed by Vishak Mohanan and M. Viknesh, who scored in the second half.

Earlier, Mizoram defeated Bihar 3-1.

The results:

Kerala 5 (Nijo Gilbert 16, Mohammed Salim 19, K. Abdu Raheem 45+4, Vishak Mohanan 53, M. Viknesh 62) bt Andhra 0. Mizoram 3 (Vanlalhriatzuala 2, Lalbiakdika 59 & 90+4) bt Bihar 1 (Munna Mandi 33).

-P.K. Ajith Kumar