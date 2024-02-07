MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, February 7

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on February 7.

Published : Feb 07, 2024 18:05 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sneha Singh in action.
infoIcon

GOLF

WPGT: Sneha Singh takes 2-shot lead

Sneha Singh produced three birdies in a span of four holes on the back nine of the East Point Golf Club to take a two-shot lead at the end of the opening round of the fourth Leg of Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Wednesday.

A winner of the second leg this season, Sneha shot two-under 70 at the par-72 course and was the only player to score under par.

Her arch-rival Hitaashee Bakshi, who also has a win this season, was tied for second with Khushi Khanijau. Hitaashee and Khushi carded 72 each.

Ridhima Dilawari was the sole fourth at 74 despite a disappointing run of three bogeys in a row on the front nine.

Amateur Zara Anand, making a rare appearance in a pro event, performed well with two-over 74 and was tied for fifth alongside Ananya Garg and Jasmine Shekar.

Sneha had as many as five birdies, the most on the first day. She opened with a birdie before dropping a shot on the second. She birdied ninth to turn in 1-under.

On the back nine, after a bogey on the 10th, which brought her to even par, Sneha picked three quick birdies on 11th, 13th and 14th. A late bogey saw her finish at 70.

Hitaashee, who now leads the Order of Merit, had two birdies against two bogeys, while Khushi had a birdie and no bogeys in the first 14 holes. Then, she dropped shots on the 15th and 17th but birdied the 18th to ensure a par round.

Trimann Saluja (75) was eighth. Seher Atwal, Yaalisai Verma and Rhea Jha were tied ninth at 76 each.

- PTI

