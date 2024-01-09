Indian sports news wrap, January 9

TENNIS

Manish, Siddharth enter pre-quarterfinals of ITF Mandya Open

Indians Manish Ganesh and Siddharth Vishwakarma registered easy wins to enter the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the ITF Mandya Open on Tuesday.

Ganesh breezed past Neeraj Yashpaul 6-1, 6-1, while Vishwakarma overcame Adil Kalyanpur 6-3, 6-1 to reach the round of 16.

However, local man SD Prajwal Dev, who was recently added to the Indian Davis Cup team to face Pakistan, suffered a disappointment in the men’s doubles round of 16.

Prajwal and his partner Nitin Kumar Sinha, seeded second in the event, were leading 5-4 against Indo-Koren pair of Woobin Shin and Karan Singh in the first set.

But Sinha had to withdraw from the match after developing stomach cramps.

The eight seeded Prajwal will meet Korea’s Yunseok Jang in the singles first round match on Wednesday.

RESULTS Singles (Round of 32) Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Adil Kalyanpur 6-3, 6-1; Manish Ganesh bt Neeraj Yashpaul 6-1, 6-1. Doubles (Round of 16) Parikshit Somani/Manish Sureshkumar bt Siddhant Banthia/Giles Hussey (GBR) 6-4, 6-3; Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta/Vishnu Vardhan bt Ishaque Eqbal/Faisal Qamar 6-4, 7-6(8); Orel Kimhi (ISR) / Ofek Shimanov (ISR) bt Yash Chaurasia/Jagmeet Singh 6-2, 6-1; M Rifqi Fitriadi (INA)/Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong (MAS) bt Preetham Ganesh AS/Chandan Shivaraj 4-6, 6-0, 10-6; Thijmen Loof (NED)/Jelle Sels (NED) bt Tsung-Hao Huang (TPE)/Kris Van Wyk (RSA) 6-4, 7-5; Woobin Shin (KOR)/Karan Singh bt SD Prajwal Dev/Nitin Kumar Sinha 4-5 (retd); Grigoriy Lomakin (KAZ)/David Pichler (AUT) bt Manish Ganesh/Rishi Reddy 6-3, 6-2; Yunseok Jang (KOR)/Nam Hoang Ly (VIE) bt Rishab Agarwal/Adil Kalyanpur 7-5, 7-6 (4).

ITF Juniors: Rishitha reaches second round in Delhi

Cahir Warik played a sharp game to outplay qualifier Eito Komada of Japan 6-4, 6-1 in the boys first round of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Tuesday.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Cahir, will play third seed Ognjen Milic of Serbia who eased past another qualifier Sehaj Singh Pawar for the loss of six games.

In the girls section, Rishitha Basireddy had knocked out second seed Maya Iyengar of USA 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-4 late into the evening on Monday. She will play May Fadida of Israel who made a fortuitous entry into the second round as her opponent Zlata Nesterova retired while leading 7-6(5), 3-0.

Fifth seed Anya Murthy of USA had to fight her way past qualifier Kariman Buqai of Israel, 1-6, 7-6(3), 6-4. She will play Jo-Leen Saw of Malaysia in the second round.

RESULTS (First round) Boys: Kuzma Gomziakov bt Ren Matsumura (Jpn) 6-4, 6-4; Cahir Warik bt Eito Komada (Jpn) 6-4, 6-1; Ognjen Milic (Srb) bt Sehaj Singh Pawar 6-3, 6-3; Roshan Santhosh bt Gandharv Kothapalli 6-3, 6-0. Girls: Sara Borkop (Den) bt Anna Pushkareva 6-1, 6-1; Anya Murthy (USA) bt Kariman Buqai (Isr) 1-6, 7-6(3), 6-4; Christasha McNeil (USA) bt Kristina Belkova 6-2, 6-1; Priyanka Rana (USA) bt Sue Yan Tan (Sgp) 6-3, 6-4; Shihoi Leong (Mas) bt Ariana Gogulina (Kaz) 6-1, 6-1; May Fadida bt Zlata Nesterova 6-7(5), 0-3 (retired); Rishitha Basireddy bt Maya Iyengar (USA) 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-4.

Anirudh and Vijay Sundar lose in Auckland pre-quarterfinals

Alternate entrants Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth were beaten 6-4, 7-5 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals by Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul of France in the $739,945 ATP tennis tournament in Auckland, New Zealand.

In the Challenger in Bangkok, Ramkumar Ramanathan won two rounds to qualify for the main draw, and will play Valentin Vacherot.

In doubles, Ramkumar has been seeded No.2 in partnership with Saketh Myneni.

The results: $739,945 ATP, Auckland, New Zealand Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sadio Doumbia & Fabien Reboul (Fra) bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-4, 7-5.

GOLF

Avani lies fifth despite sizzling start at Australian Masters of Amateurs

Indian golfer Avani Prashanth carded seven birdies before dropping a double bogey to lie fifth after the first round at the Australian Masters of Amateurs in Melbourne on Tuesday.

At 6-under through 12, she looked set for a great score but she then dropped a double bogey and two bogeys in the last five holes.

Avani, ranked 50th in the world, finished the round with 2-under 71 at the Par-73 course. The lead was held by Japan’s Nika Ito, who carded 5-under 68.

Avani opened with a bogey, but then birdied second, fourth and seventh. She then had four birdies in a row from ninth to 12th to move a sensational 6-under with six holes to go. She dropped four shots between the 14th and the 18th and ended with 2-under 71.

Three players Sarah (Seryeong) Cho, Ng Jing Xuen and Rianne Malixi were tied for second at 3-under 70 and Avani alongside Ashley Chow, Hannah Reeves, Eunseo Choi and Lion Higo was tied fifth.

The scores were not too promising for the other Indians as Heena Kang shot 10-over 83 and was Tied-61st.

Among the men, Rohit Narwal shot 4-over 76 for T-79 at the Par-72 course, while Sandeep Yadav was 12-over 84 and 95th.

Max Morning, Zackary Swanwick and SI Ngai were tied for the lead among men at 5-under 67 each.

