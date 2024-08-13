Scholarship for Next Gen Indian Athletes launched at Loughborough University

England’s Loughborough University has started a five-year scholarship for young Indian athletes to help face financial and other obstacles on Monday.

An Indian entrepreneur Aman Dhall announced the ‘Virendra Kumar Dhall Scholarship for Sporting Excellence’ in memory of his late father, in his alma-mater.

The scholarship is valued at GBP 12,500 and aims to support Indian students at Loughborough, who are competing at the international level or on track to represent India in their respective sports.

Eligible students include those enrolled in the University at the undergraduate, postgraduate, or PhD level, whether studying part-time or full-time.

The annual scholarship commits £2,500 to help athlete scholars cover essential costs associated with training and competing in high-level sporting events including expenses related to travel for trials, equipment, coaching, nutritional advice, gym memberships, and other necessary resources for performance sports.

Loughborough University has been a training ground for India’s Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, and many current and former international sporting icons such as Lord Sebastian Coe, Adam Peaty OBE and Paula Radcliffe MBE.