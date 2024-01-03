Indian sports news wrap, January 3

SQUASH

Aryaveer Dewan wins US Open under-15 title

Aryaveer Dewan, a tenth-standard student of Delhi Public School, RK Puram, won the under-15 boys title in the US Junior Open squash championship in Philadelphia.

Fourth-seeded Aryan beat third-seeded Brendan Tagliarini of the USA 11-8, 12-10, 11-4 in the final. He had beaten the top seed Jayden Oon of Malaysia 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 13-11 in the semifinals, in a draw of 128.

With the victory Aryaveer rose to be No.2 in his age group in Asia.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS

ITF Juniors: Shanker Heisnam advances to quarterfinals

Shanker Heisnam breezed past Aarjun Pandit 6-2, 6-1 in the boys’ pre-quarterfinals of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Wednesday.

Aarjun had beaten the top seed in the first round, but could not match Shanker who trains at the venue.

Second seed Rethin Pranav was the only other Indian player to make the quarterfinals. Rethin had to fight his way past qualifier Roshan Santhosh of the USA 7-6(3), 6-7(4), 6-3.

In the girls section, Rioko Umekuni of Japan beat top seed Anya Murthy of USA for the loss of one game. Samaira Pahwa and Maaya Rajeshwaran were the Indian players to make the quarterfinals.

The results (pre-quarterfinals): Boys: Shanker Heisnam bt Aarjun Pandit 6-2, 6-1; Kim MooBeen (Kor) bt Kandhavel Mahalingam 5-7, 7-5, 6-1; Luc Wieland (Ssui) bt Egor Gorin 6-2, 6-1; Daniil Stepanov bt Hikaru Takahashi (Jpn) 6-4, 6-4; Moise Kouame (Fra) bt Cho Se Hyuk (Kor) 6-2, 7-5; Lovro Maricic (Cro) bt Dev Kanbargimath (Rou) 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-5; Rethin Pranav bt Roshan Santhosh (USA) 7-6(3), 6-7(4), 6-1. Girls: Rioko Umekuni (Jpn) bt Anya Murthy (USA) 6-0, 6-1; Samaira Pahwa bt Yu-Chen Lin (Tpe) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2; Shihomi Leong (Mas) bt Zlata Nesterova 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-4; Aishi Bisht bt Rishitha Basireddy 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-4; Tzeng Mu Jie (Tpe) bt Priyanka Rana (USA) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4; Maayan Laron (Issr) bt Jaya Kapoor 6-3, 6-2; Maria Golovina bt Maya Boonyaaroonnet (Tha) 6-1, 6-4; Maaya Rajeshwaran bt Hirva Rangani 6-1, 6-0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

$15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament results

Parth Aggarwal won his first round of singles and doubles in the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Kish Island, Iran.

Parth beat Amir Hossein Badi of Iran 6-4, 6-4 in singles. In the pre-quarterfinals of doubles, Parth and Sergo Sikharulidze of Georgia beat Curzio Marucci and Darrshan Suresh 6-4, 6-4.

The results: $739,945 ATP, Brisbane, Australia Doubles (second round): Yuki Bhambri & Rohin Haase (Ned) w.o. Ugo Humbert (Fra) & Ben Shelton (USA). $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (first round): Chirag Duhan bt Paul Werren (Aut) 6-1, 7-6(6). Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Ryuki Matsuda & Ryootaro Taguchi (Jpn) bt Luca Castagnola (Ita) & Chirag Duhan 6-3, 6-2. $15,000 ITF men, Kish Island, Iran Singles (first round): Parth Aggarwal bt Amir Hossein Badi (Iri) 6-4, 6-4. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Parth Aggarwal & Sergo Sikharulidze (Geo) bt Curzio Manucci (Ita) & Darrshan Suresh (Mas) 6-4, 6-4. $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (first round): Jialin Tian (Chn) bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 6-2, 6-1. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Michika Ozeki (Jpn) & Darja Suvirdjonkova (Srb) bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi & Nagomi Higashitani (Jpn) 6-1, 6-3.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

CRICKET

Women’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for Blind 2024 to begin from January 8 in Hubli

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), Karnataka Cricket Association for the Blind(KCAB) in association with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled on Wednesday announced that the Women’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024 will kick start from January 8 in Hubli-Dharwad.

A total of 16 teams, divided into four groups, will engage in spirited competition for the ultimate showdown scheduled on January 12. The league stage kicks off on January 8. The grand inauguration ceremony of the tournament will be held on January 7, 2024 at Indira Glasshouse in Hubli. The distinguished guests from Corporate houses and political parties are expected to grace the inaugural ceremony.

The League stage will end on January 10 and the four teams qualifying for the semi-finals will battle it out for the top spot on January 11. The final showdown will take place on January 12 at Karnataka Gymkhana Cricket Ground. The finals of this year’s women’s national will be celebrated along with the National Youth Day, also known as Vivekananda Jayanti.

- Team Sportstar

TABLE TENNIS

Kerala State Championships results

Thiruvananthapuram’s Devaprayag Sarika Sreejith brushed aside Kollam’s Mahadhavan Unni Chandran 3-0 and won the under-13 boys singles title in the Canara Bank Kerala State table tennis championships at the V.K.Krishna Menon indoor stadium here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Alappuzha’s R. Aadi Seshan took some time to sort out host Kozhikode’s Jagan Nair in the under-11 boys final. The first two games were close but with a 2-0 lead Aadi appeared a more confident player in the third and went on to take the title.

The results (singles): Boys: Under-13 final: Devaprayag Sarika Sreejith (Tvm) bt Madhavan Unni Chandran (Klm) 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, 12-10). Semifinals: Madhavan Unni bt N.K. Sriram 3-2 (5-11, 11-7, 4-11, 11-7, 11-9); Devaprayag bt S. Akshath (ALP) 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-6). Under-11, final: R. Aadi Seshan (Alp) bt Jagan B. Nair (Koz) 3-0 (14-12, 12-10, 11-6). Semifinals: Aadi bt Naul Zayan (Koz) 3-1; Jagan bt Jonathan Jose (Tsr) 3-0. Tuesday’s late matches: Girls: Under-19 team championship (final): Thiruvananthapuram bt Thrissur 3-1 (K.S. Smrithi Krishna bt Tia Mundenkurian 3-2; Pranati P. Nair bt Tisha Mundenkurian 3-0, Nadiya Christy lost to T.V. Paviya 0-3; Pranati bt Tisha 3-0).

- Stan Ryan