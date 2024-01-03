Indian sports news wrap, January 3

SQUASH
Aryaveer Dewan wins US Open under-15 title
Aryaveer Dewan, a tenth-standard student of Delhi Public School, RK Puram, won the under-15 boys title in the US Junior Open squash championship in Philadelphia.
Fourth-seeded Aryan beat third-seeded Brendan Tagliarini of the USA 11-8, 12-10, 11-4 in the final. He had beaten the top seed Jayden Oon of Malaysia 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 13-11 in the semifinals, in a draw of 128.
With the victory Aryaveer rose to be No.2 in his age group in Asia.
-Kamesh Srinivasan
TENNIS
ITF Juniors: Shanker Heisnam advances to quarterfinals
Shanker Heisnam breezed past Aarjun Pandit 6-2, 6-1 in the boys’ pre-quarterfinals of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Wednesday.
Aarjun had beaten the top seed in the first round, but could not match Shanker who trains at the venue.
Second seed Rethin Pranav was the only other Indian player to make the quarterfinals. Rethin had to fight his way past qualifier Roshan Santhosh of the USA 7-6(3), 6-7(4), 6-3.
In the girls section, Rioko Umekuni of Japan beat top seed Anya Murthy of USA for the loss of one game. Samaira Pahwa and Maaya Rajeshwaran were the Indian players to make the quarterfinals.
The results (pre-quarterfinals):
-Kamesh Srinivasan
$15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament results
Parth Aggarwal won his first round of singles and doubles in the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Kish Island, Iran.
Parth beat Amir Hossein Badi of Iran 6-4, 6-4 in singles. In the pre-quarterfinals of doubles, Parth and Sergo Sikharulidze of Georgia beat Curzio Marucci and Darrshan Suresh 6-4, 6-4.
The results:
-Kamesh Srinivasan
CRICKET
Women’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for Blind 2024 to begin from January 8 in Hubli
The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), Karnataka Cricket Association for the Blind(KCAB) in association with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled on Wednesday announced that the Women’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024 will kick start from January 8 in Hubli-Dharwad.
A total of 16 teams, divided into four groups, will engage in spirited competition for the ultimate showdown scheduled on January 12. The league stage kicks off on January 8. The grand inauguration ceremony of the tournament will be held on January 7, 2024 at Indira Glasshouse in Hubli. The distinguished guests from Corporate houses and political parties are expected to grace the inaugural ceremony.
The League stage will end on January 10 and the four teams qualifying for the semi-finals will battle it out for the top spot on January 11. The final showdown will take place on January 12 at Karnataka Gymkhana Cricket Ground. The finals of this year’s women’s national will be celebrated along with the National Youth Day, also known as Vivekananda Jayanti.
- Team Sportstar
TABLE TENNIS
Kerala State Championships results
Thiruvananthapuram’s Devaprayag Sarika Sreejith brushed aside Kollam’s Mahadhavan Unni Chandran 3-0 and won the under-13 boys singles title in the Canara Bank Kerala State table tennis championships at the V.K.Krishna Menon indoor stadium here on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Alappuzha’s R. Aadi Seshan took some time to sort out host Kozhikode’s Jagan Nair in the under-11 boys final. The first two games were close but with a 2-0 lead Aadi appeared a more confident player in the third and went on to take the title.
The results (singles):
Tuesday’s late matches:
- Stan Ryan
