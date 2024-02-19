MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, February 19

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on February 19.

Published : Feb 19, 2024 20:35 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India’s Asian Games silver medallist Muhammed Afsal finished a disappointing sixth in the men’s 800m
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India’s Asian Games silver medallist Muhammed Afsal finished a disappointing sixth in the men’s 800m | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India’s Asian Games silver medallist Muhammed Afsal finished a disappointing sixth in the men’s 800m | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

ATHLETICS

Asian indoor athletic championship: India’s Gulveer wins men’s 3000m gold, Ankita wins silver

India’s Gulveer Singh, the Asian Games 10,000m bronze medallist, won the men’s 3000m gold at the Asian indoor athletics championships in Tehran on Monday.

Earlier, Ankita won a silver in the women’s 3000m.

Meanwhile, India’s Asian Games silver medallist Muhammed Afsal finished a disappointing sixth in the men’s 800m (1:55.16s) while Baranica Elangovan was fifth in the women’s pole vault with 3.80m.

Results (Gold and Indian performances)
Men: 800m: 1. Ebrahim Alzofairi (Kuw) 1:46.80s, 6. Muhammed Afsal (Ind) 1:55.16. 3000m: 1. Gulveer Singh (Ind) 8:07.48s.
Women: 800m: 1. Toktam Dastarbandan (IRI) 2:09.17s.
3000m: 1. Yuma Yamamoto (Jpn) 9:16.71s. 2. Ankita (Ind) 9:26.22.
Pole-vault: 1. Li Ning (Chn) 4.51m, 5. Baranica Elangovan (Ind) 3.80. 4x400m: 1. Kazakhstan (3:41.08s).

-Stan Rayan

Related Topics

Asian Athletics Championships

