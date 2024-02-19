ATHLETICS
Asian indoor athletic championship: India’s Gulveer wins men’s 3000m gold, Ankita wins silver
India’s Gulveer Singh, the Asian Games 10,000m bronze medallist, won the men’s 3000m gold at the Asian indoor athletics championships in Tehran on Monday.
Earlier, Ankita won a silver in the women’s 3000m.
Meanwhile, India’s Asian Games silver medallist Muhammed Afsal finished a disappointing sixth in the men’s 800m (1:55.16s) while Baranica Elangovan was fifth in the women’s pole vault with 3.80m.
Results (Gold and Indian performances)
-Stan Rayan
Latest on Sportstar
- Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 10 Updates: Puneri Paltan all-out Haryana Steelers; Jaipur Pink Panthers thrashes Gujarat Giants
- Indian sports wrap, February 19
- India’s trap shooting coach Dradi says he has liver cancer, Paris preparations could be hit
- FIA and F1 break silence on Horner ahead of testing Body
- Messi sets record straight over Hong Kong friendly absence
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE