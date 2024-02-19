Indian sports wrap, February 19

ATHLETICS

Asian indoor athletic championship: India’s Gulveer wins men’s 3000m gold, Ankita wins silver

India’s Gulveer Singh, the Asian Games 10,000m bronze medallist, won the men’s 3000m gold at the Asian indoor athletics championships in Tehran on Monday.

Earlier, Ankita won a silver in the women’s 3000m.

Meanwhile, India’s Asian Games silver medallist Muhammed Afsal finished a disappointing sixth in the men’s 800m (1:55.16s) while Baranica Elangovan was fifth in the women’s pole vault with 3.80m.

Results (Gold and Indian performances) Men: 800m: 1. Ebrahim Alzofairi (Kuw) 1:46.80s, 6. Muhammed Afsal (Ind) 1:55.16. 3000m: 1. Gulveer Singh (Ind) 8:07.48s. Women: 800m: 1. Toktam Dastarbandan (IRI) 2:09.17s. 3000m: 1. Yuma Yamamoto (Jpn) 9:16.71s. 2. Ankita (Ind) 9:26.22. Pole-vault: 1. Li Ning (Chn) 4.51m, 5. Baranica Elangovan (Ind) 3.80. 4x400m: 1. Kazakhstan (3:41.08s).

-Stan Rayan