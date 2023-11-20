MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, November 20

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on November 20.

Published : Nov 20, 2023 18:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kundali Majgaine
Kundali Majgaine | Photo Credit: Deepthi Indukuri / KSLTA
infoIcon

Kundali Majgaine | Photo Credit: Deepthi Indukuri / KSLTA

TENNIS

Rutuja top seeded amongst Indians at Bowring Institute ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour

Rutuja Bhosale who had won the gold medal for India at the recently concluded Asian Games in China, will shoulder another responsibility of flying the Indian flag flying high when she begins her quest for glory in the Bowring Institute ITF Women’s World Tour. Given the tag of the third seed, the 27-year-old takes on fellow Indian Smriti Bhasin in the US $ 25,000 prize money event, the main rounds of which begin at the Bowring Institute tennis courts from Tuesday.

Sonal Patil
Sonal Patil | Photo Credit: Deepthi Indukuri / KSLTA
lightbox-info

Sonal Patil | Photo Credit: Deepthi Indukuri / KSLTA

The only other Indian in the top eight seeds is Vaidehi Chaudhari who is seeded fourth and takes on wild card entrant Anjal Rathi in her opening encounter. Rutuja The field is headed by Uzbekistan’s Nigina Abduraimova who will meet Ekaterina Yashina in her first round while Thailand’s Lanlana Tararudee has been handed the tag of second seed and will clash with India’s another wild card entrant Sharmada Balu.

Pooja Ingale
Pooja Ingale | Photo Credit: Deepthi Indukuri / KSLTA
lightbox-info

Pooja Ingale | Photo Credit: Deepthi Indukuri / KSLTA

Meanwhile, Indians grabbed all the eight qualifying spots, registering contrasting wins which saw the exit of three seeded players. In the biggest upset of the day, 11 th seed Kundali Majgaine knocked out the top seed Sandeepti Singh Rao 6-3, 2-6, 10-6 in a match that lasted for two hours while Sonal Patil continued her dream run in the qualifiers after she stunned second seed Sravya Shivani in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 to make it to the main round. In another upset match, Pooja Ingale overcame the fancied fifth seed Soha Sadiq 6-3, 7-5.

Results
Qualifying Round-2 (All Indians unless mentioned in brackets)
Yashaswini Panwar bt Apurva Vemuri 6-1, 6-3; Sonal Patil bt 2-Sravya Shivani 6-4, 6-2; 6-Saumya Vig bt Abhilasha Bista (NEP) 6-0, 6-3; 8-Paavanii Paathak bt Sejal Gopal Bhutada 7-6 (5), 6-4; 11-Kundali Majgaine bt 1-Sandeepti Singh Rao 6-3, 2-6, 10-6; Vanshita Pathania bt Arthi Muniyan 0-6, 6-4, 10-7; Pooja Ingale bt 5-Soha Sadiq 6-3, 7-5; Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar bt Nidhitra Rajmohan 6-1, 6-4.
Seedings for main draw
1-Nigina Abduraimova (UZB); 2-Lanlana Tararudee (THA); 3-Rutuja Bhosale (IND); 4-Vaidehi Chaudhari (IND); 5-Zhibek Kulambayeva (KAZ); 6-Jenny Duerst (SUI); 7-Zhibek Kulambayeva (KAZ); 8-Punnin Kovapitukted (THA).

Related Topics

Rutuja Bhosale

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, November 20
    Team Sportstar
  2. Very optimistic about what India can achieve in football, says Arsene Wenger
    Team Sportstar
  3. Prannoy, Sen to lead Indian charge at China Masters Super 750
    PTI
  4. Second batch of AFC Asian Cup 2023 tickets to go on sale  
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Preview, analysis and key players
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, November 20
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 player draft to be held on Tuesday, 275 players in the fray
    Team Sportstar
  3. Esports superstar Faker’s team wins trophy at the League of Legends World Championship
    AP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 19
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 18
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, November 20
    Team Sportstar
  2. Very optimistic about what India can achieve in football, says Arsene Wenger
    Team Sportstar
  3. Prannoy, Sen to lead Indian charge at China Masters Super 750
    PTI
  4. Second batch of AFC Asian Cup 2023 tickets to go on sale  
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Preview, analysis and key players
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment