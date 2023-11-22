Indian sports news wrap, November 22

GOLF
Diksha aims for Race to Costa del Sol title honours; Aditi also to tee up
Diksha Dagar will need to emerge victorious in the final leg of the Ladies European Tour (LET) here to become the first Indian to win the 2023 Race to Costa Del Sol, the LET’s Order of Merit.
Playing her fifth season on the LET, Diksha won the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open and put together a series of consistent performances to put herself in the frame for the big prize.
The left-handed Indian star is currently lying third behind Thailand’s rookie Trichat Cheenglab and France’s Celine Boutier on the LET’s Order of Merit.
Another Indian competing in the event, Aditi Ashok, is lying eighth on the Race to Costa Del Sol. She has played seven LET events this season, winning the opener in Kenya.
- PTI
