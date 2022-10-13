Indian Sports News Wrap, October 13: Indian junior sports pistol team wins bronze at World Championship

Here are all the major developments in Indian sports on Thursday, October 13.

SHOOTING

Naamya, Vibhuti and Esha win World Championship team bronze in junior sports pistol

The trio of Naamya Kapoor, Vibhuti Bhatia and Esha Singh won the Junior women sports pistol team bronze by outplaying Germany 17-1 in the World Championship in rifle and pistol in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday.

China and Korea proved too strong in running away with the gold and silver.

Results (25m Sports Pistol) Junior women’s team: 1. China 16 (443) 867 WRJ; 2. Korea 4 (442) 860; 3. India (Naamya Kapoor, Vibhuti Bhatia, Esha Singh) 17 (437) 856; 4. Germany 1 (438) 832.

50m Rifle Prone Junior men: 1. Du Linshu (Chn) 623.0 WRJ; 2. Julien Gallot (Fra) 619.4; 3. Feranc Toeroek (Hun) 618.0; 13. Surya Pratap Singh 608.7; 14. Pankaj Mukheja 608.5; 20. Harsh Singla 606.0; 27. Adriyan Karmakar 603.7. Junior women: 1. Hou Min (Chn) 624.0 WRJ; 2. Nele Stark (Ger) 622.1; 3. Gina Daniela Gyger (Sui) 620.5; 8. Nischal 616.9; 34. Nupur Kumrawat 606.6;

CHESS

Sharvaanica of Tamil Nadu wins U-7 national chess championship for girls

Sharvaanica A.S, a budding chess player training at Hatsun Chess Academy, emerged as the U-7 national champion in the MPL 35th National Under-7 Open & Girls Chess Championships 2022 held in Ahmedabad.

She has won all her games and scored a perfect 11/11. Sharvaanica hails from Udayarpalayam, a small village in Ariyalur district.

The national championship tournament is conducted under the aegis of the All India Chess Federation (AICF) and is organized by Gujarat State Chess Association in collaboration with The Gujarat Council of Science City.

Over 100 players from all over the country participated in the event.

Sharvaanica, after her victory in the U-7 TN state championships, represented Tamil Nadu in the national championships. She will now have the oppurtunity to represent the country at the upcoming U-8 world championship for girls.

Indian Grandmaster V. Vishnu Prasanna, head coach of Hatsun Chess Academy, said, “Sharvaanica A.S has put in lot of effort. She is meticulous and extremely sincere with all the training that we are offering here at the academy. We will continue to identify such rare talents from rural background and offer them a platform to reach great heights.”

FOOTBALL

Ladakh to host India Khelo Football Season 2 Trials

The Ladakh Football Association (LFA) will host the second season of the India Khelo Football trials in Leh and Kargil for U-13 to U-17 boys and girls between October 23 and 25.

The first season of the trials (2020-21) were also held in the same cities with around 200 participants.

“We are again going to Ladakh to scout talent, who will perform in front of ISL (Indian Super League), I-League clubs, and international scouts and agents, if selected for the National Finals. A few selected kids will also have a chance of winning trials in Europe, free of cost,” India Khelo Football said in a statement.

India Khelo Football aims to bridge the gap between grassroots talent in the country to the professional football ecosystem. During the first season of the National Finals at the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi, more than 104 finallists performed in front of ISL, I-League, and international scouts, out of which more than 20 were selected for trials by ISL & I-League clubs. Moreover, seven finallists are gearing up for trials in Spain.

Chennai Kaalpandhu League: Team Red tops boys table

CHENNAI: Team Red, unbeaten with three wins and two draws, with 11 points topped the boys points table of the Chennai Kaalpandhu League on Thursday at the YMCA college of physical education.

Meanwhile, Team Red also topped the girls points table with 9 points ( two wins and three draws).

Results from day 4:

Boys: Chennai Lions 0-2 Kids FC; Team Red 1-0 Evergreen FC; Chennai Lions 0-0 Evergreen FC; Team Red 2-0 Yellow Tigers

Girls: Team Red 0-0 Evergreen FC; Chennai Lions 0-0 Evergreen FC; Chennai Lions 1-0 Yellow Tigers

-Nigamanth P

BRIDGE

HCL international championship

Texan Aces led 80-77 against Amanora after three rounds in the knock-out stage of the Team of Four gold event in the 19th HCL International bridge championship on Thursday.

The team comprising G Venkatesh, P Sridharan, Rakesh Dalal, Anil Padhye, Raju Tolani and Ajay Khare had topped the Swiss league with 139.18 VPs.

Hope N Prey led 134-56 against Symphony, Dhampur led 88-87 against COGITO, Shri Radhey led Tornate 84-56, Mind and Matter led 97.3-77 against Bangur Cement, Rampage led 102-66 against Bridge 24 PL, while Mavericks led 124-95 against Arun Jain, and Formidables led 96-63 against Mango in other pre-quarterfinal matches.

In the Silver event, the top 16 teams were playing four sessions of 14 board matches. At the end of three rounds, Lucky Six, Sangam, Pradeep, Prayas, Gold Galaxy, Blitz, EISK and Mahakal were leading against their opponents.

The Match Point pair event started with 197 pairs. After three sessions of 18 boards, the top 80 pairs will qualify for the second stage of elimination. The other teams will compete in the Match Point Pairs strata-II event.

TENNIS

Anuj Pal beat Parmarth Kaushik 6-3, 7-5 to make the under-16 boys final of the St. Stephen’s School AITA Championship series junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Thursday.

Results: Under-16 boys (semifinals): Anuj Pal bt Parmarth Kaushik 6-3, 7-5; Aswajit Senjam bt Armaan Walia 6-0, 6-2. Doubles (final): Ashwajit Senjam & Abhinav Sangra bt Parmarth Kaushik & Devansh Parajuli 6-2, 5-7, [10-1]. Under-12 boys (semifinals): Yug Raj Mahi bt Mohit Singh 6-1, 6-1; Ishir Mehta bt Varnit Dhawan 6-0, 6-1.Doubles (final): Yug Raj Mahi & Ishir Mehta bt Ashish Kumar & Varnit Dhawan 4-6, 6-4, [10-4] Under-16 girls (semifinals): Mannat Awasthi bt Akshita Vashisht 6-1 (conceded); Krittika Katoch bt Ajenika Puri 6-2, 6-3. Under-12 girls (semifinals): Maahira Bhatia bt Ditti Prajapat 6-1, 6-2; Vanshika Yadav bt Ananya Sharma 6-1, 6-4.

Yuki and Saketh lose quarterfinals in Seoul

NEW DELHI: Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni were beaten 6-4, 6-7(12), [10-6] by the Aussies Marc Polmans and Max Purcell in the doubles quarterfinals of the $132,800 Challenger tennis tournament in Seoul on Thursday.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal went down fighting in the singles pre-quarterfinals in the Challenger tournaments in Rio and Ismaning respectively.

The results:

$132,800 Challenger, Seoul, Korea

Doubles (quarterfinals): Marc Polmans & Max Purcell (Aus) bt Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Mynnei 6-4, 6-7(12), [10-6].

$53,120 Challenger, Fairfield, USA

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Daniil Glinka & Karl Kiur Saar (Est) 7-5, 6-3.

€45,730 Challenger, Ismaning, Germany

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Quentin Halys (Fra) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-6(2), 3-6, 7-5.

$53,120 Challenger, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Alexandre Muller bt Sumit Nagal 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva & marcelo Zormann (Bra) bt Jan Choinski (GBR) & Sumit Nagal 6-4, 6-3.

-Kamesh Srinivasan