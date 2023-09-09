MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, September 10

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on September 10.

Published : Sep 09, 2023 17:48 IST - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Indian boxers at Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament
Indian boxers at Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Indian boxers at Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BOXING

Manju Rani punches her way to gold in Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament

Manju Rani outpunched Afghanistan’s Sadia Bromand 3-0 in the final as India finished with nine gold and a silver medal in the 21st Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Sunday.

Rani’s skills in the ring also earned her the title of the ‘Best Woman Boxer’.

In men’s 51kg category, Barun Singh Shagolshem defeated Poland’s Jakub Slominsk 3-0, while in the men’s 57kg category, Akash Kumar fought valiantly but narrowly went down in the final to Sweden’s Hadi Hadrous 1-2.

In the men’s 63kg category, Manish Kaushik dominated his bout, triumphing over Palestinian Mohammed Soud 3-0.

India’s dominance continued in the men’s 92kg category, where Naveen Kumar emerged victorious in a nail-biting encounter, edging out Mateusz Bereznicki of Poland with a 2-1 scoreline.

Jyoti, Shashi, Jigyasa, Vinakshi, and Satish Kumar were also declared winners after their opponents did not play the finals.

- Press Trust of India

