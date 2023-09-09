Indian sports news wrap, September 10

BOXING
Manju Rani punches her way to gold in Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament
Manju Rani outpunched Afghanistan’s Sadia Bromand 3-0 in the final as India finished with nine gold and a silver medal in the 21st Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Sunday.
Rani’s skills in the ring also earned her the title of the ‘Best Woman Boxer’.
In men’s 51kg category, Barun Singh Shagolshem defeated Poland’s Jakub Slominsk 3-0, while in the men’s 57kg category, Akash Kumar fought valiantly but narrowly went down in the final to Sweden’s Hadi Hadrous 1-2.
In the men’s 63kg category, Manish Kaushik dominated his bout, triumphing over Palestinian Mohammed Soud 3-0.
India’s dominance continued in the men’s 92kg category, where Naveen Kumar emerged victorious in a nail-biting encounter, edging out Mateusz Bereznicki of Poland with a 2-1 scoreline.
Jyoti, Shashi, Jigyasa, Vinakshi, and Satish Kumar were also declared winners after their opponents did not play the finals.
- Press Trust of India
