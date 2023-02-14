International Olympic Committee calls for medal design for Youth Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has sought the creative minds across the world to join the Medal Design Competition for the Winter Youth Olympic Games to be held in Gangwon, Korea, from January 19 to February 1, next year.

Designers, regardless of their level of experience, have been invited to submit their creations by March 8 to the IOC through its dedicated website. The winning design would be announced by the end of March.

Also Read IOC president Bach urges Ukraine to drop Paris Olympics boycott threat

A panel of judges, including IOC youth reporters, an Olympian on the Olympian Artist Programme, will select three best designs. Part of the jury would be the 24-year-old Zakea Page of New Zealand, whose design “beauty in diversity” was depicted on the medals for the last Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne.

“It is a great honour to be on the judging panel this time”, said Page, in an IOC statement. Prize for the best design includes a round trip for two to the Youth Olympic Games, with access to the opening ceremony and sports events, as well as a set of medals in addition to other rewards. There will also be prizes for second and third placed designs.

“Try to incorporate the Olympic values into the medal design and think about how you could symbolise the upcoming Games”, said Page, providing a hint to the aspirants. The design will be for the front side of the medal. The reverse side will be designed by the Gangwon Organising Committee, reflecting the Korean culture and the Games emblem.