International Weightlifting referee Narendra Sharma passes away

International referee (Category 1) Narendra Sharma, also a vice-president of the Uttar Pradesh Weightlifting Association, passed away on Thursday after getting infected by the COVID-19 virus.

Sharma, a former chief coach of the National team, was 45. Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) president B.P. Baishya and secretary Sahdev Yadav expressed grief over Sharma's death.