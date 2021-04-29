More Sports More Sports International Weightlifting referee Narendra Sharma passes away Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) president B.P. Baishya and secretary Sahdev Yadav expressed grief over Sharma's death. Team Sportstar 29 April, 2021 21:04 IST International Weightlifting referee Narendra Sharma passes away Team Sportstar 29 April, 2021 21:04 IST International referee (Category 1) Narendra Sharma, also a vice-president of the Uttar Pradesh Weightlifting Association, passed away on Thursday after getting infected by the COVID-19 virus. READ | Mirabai Chanu: Hoping to lift India’s hopes Sharma, a former chief coach of the National team, was 45. Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) president B.P. Baishya and secretary Sahdev Yadav expressed grief over Sharma's death. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.