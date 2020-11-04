More Sports

IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta tests positive for COVID-19

Indian Olympic Association secretary general Rajeev Mehta has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing home isolation.

PTI
New Delhi 04 November, 2020 18:41 IST

Rajeev Mehta is undergoing self isolation at his Delhi residence.   -  Ramesh Sharma

PTI
New Delhi 04 November, 2020 18:41 IST

Indian Olympic Association secretary general Rajeev Mehta has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing home isolation.

Mehta said he underwent a test after having fever last week and returned positive for the dreaded virus. He is undergoing self isolation at his Delhi residence.

READ: IOA president Batra’s father tests positive for coronavirus

“Last week I was having fever and so I tested for COVID-19 and unfortunately the result was positive. The result came on Sunday,” Mehta said on Wednesday.

“I have been advised home isolation and I am doing that. I am all right, not facing any big problem so far. I hope to recover quickly,” he added.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

 IPL today: All you need to know