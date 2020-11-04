More Sports More Sports IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta tests positive for COVID-19 Indian Olympic Association secretary general Rajeev Mehta has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing home isolation. PTI New Delhi 04 November, 2020 18:41 IST Rajeev Mehta is undergoing self isolation at his Delhi residence. - Ramesh Sharma PTI New Delhi 04 November, 2020 18:41 IST Indian Olympic Association secretary general Rajeev Mehta has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing home isolation.Mehta said he underwent a test after having fever last week and returned positive for the dreaded virus. He is undergoing self isolation at his Delhi residence.READ: IOA president Batra’s father tests positive for coronavirus“Last week I was having fever and so I tested for COVID-19 and unfortunately the result was positive. The result came on Sunday,” Mehta said on Wednesday.“I have been advised home isolation and I am doing that. I am all right, not facing any big problem so far. I hope to recover quickly,” he added. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know