Jamaica’s Christopher Taylor banned for 30 months for doping rule violation

Jamaican sprinter Christopher Taylor has been banned for 30 months for an anti-doping rule violation, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday.
Taylor, who helped Jamaica to silver in the 4x400 metres relay at the 2022 World Championships, failed to submit to a sample collection in an out-of-competition test roughly a year ago, AIU said.
The suspension is applicable from a year ago and Taylor will be eligible again in May 2025.
An Instagram post added to his account on Thursday night read “The End of an ERA.”
