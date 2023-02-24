More Sports

Golf Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson diagnosed with breast cancer

Her “Crossroads Foundation” said Thursday the cancer was stage 3 and the 71-year-old Australian will begin a treatment of chemotherapy and radiation in the next two weeks.

AP
24 February, 2023 17:15 IST
24 February, 2023 17:15 IST
Jan Stephenson watches her shot off the fifth tee during the final round of the Legends Tour Hy-Vee Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 25, 2006.

Jan Stephenson watches her shot off the fifth tee during the final round of the Legends Tour Hy-Vee Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 25, 2006. | Photo Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Her “Crossroads Foundation” said Thursday the cancer was stage 3 and the 71-year-old Australian will begin a treatment of chemotherapy and radiation in the next two weeks.

Jan Stephenson, a three-time major champion and World Golf Hall of Fame member, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Her “Crossroads Foundation” said Thursday the cancer was stage 3 and the 71-year-old Australian will begin a treatment of chemotherapy and radiation in the next two weeks.

Also Read
World No.1 Lydia Ko three shots behind leaders after LPGA Thailand opening round

“It means so much to me for all my friends and family to lend so much support,” Stephenson said in a statement. “I have had some negative challenges in my career and managed to survive. This is just another tough hole that is ‘uphill and against the wind.’ See you on my next downhill and downwind hole!”

Stephenson was among the first to bring sex appeal to women’s golf, part of that the design of former LPGA Tour Commissioner Ray Volpe. Stephenson’s most famous moment outside the ropes was posing in a bathtub, her body covered only by golf balls.

She backed up her celebrity by winning 16 times on the LPGA Tour, including three majors. She was lacking only the Kraft Nabisco Championship to complete the career Grand Slam.

She was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2019 and also received the Order of Australia Medal.

Her foundation supports disabled military veterans and first responders.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us