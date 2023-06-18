Jared Cannonier wins by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night

Published : Jun 18, 2023 11:39 IST , USA - 1 MIN READ

Jared Cannonier defeated Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision on Saturday night in their main event middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

The cards read 49-45, 49-45, 48-46 in favor of Cannonier (17-6-0), who landed 257 total strikes, 241 of which were significant.

Cannonier has now won four of his last five UFC fights, while Vettori (19-7-1) has dropped three of his last five.

Arman Tsarukyan (20-3-0) knocked out Joaquim Silva (12-5-0) in the third round of their lightweight bout, while Armen Petrosyan (9-2-0) defeated Christian Leroy Duncan (8-1-0) by unanimous decision in a middleweight match.

Featherweight Pat Sabatini (18-4-0), lightweight Manuel Torres (14-2-0) and welterweight Nicolas Dalby (22-4-1) also won their respective fights on Saturday.