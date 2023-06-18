Magazine

Jared Cannonier wins by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night

Jared Cannonier defeated Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision on Saturday night in their main event middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Published : Jun 18, 2023 11:39 IST , USA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Jared Cannonier.
Jared Cannonier. | Photo Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
infoIcon

Jared Cannonier. | Photo Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jared Cannonier defeated Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision on Saturday night in their main event middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

The cards read 49-45, 49-45, 48-46 in favor of Cannonier (17-6-0), who landed 257 total strikes, 241 of which were significant.

Cannonier has now won four of his last five UFC fights, while Vettori (19-7-1) has dropped three of his last five.

Arman Tsarukyan (20-3-0) knocked out Joaquim Silva (12-5-0) in the third round of their lightweight bout, while Armen Petrosyan (9-2-0) defeated Christian Leroy Duncan (8-1-0) by unanimous decision in a middleweight match.

Featherweight Pat Sabatini (18-4-0), lightweight Manuel Torres (14-2-0) and welterweight Nicolas Dalby (22-4-1) also won their respective fights on Saturday.

