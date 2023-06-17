Magazine

UFC: Jared Cannonier - Profile, stats, form guide, recent results

Jared “The Killa Gorilla” Cannonier is a middlewight fighter in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and is currently ranked fourth.

Published : Jun 17, 2023 17:41 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image of Jared Cannonier.
File image of Jared Cannonier. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File image of Jared Cannonier.

Popularly known as ‘The Killa Gorilla’, Cannonier, unlike the average fighter, grabbed the spotlight through his sporadic but flamboyant MMA career, which started in 2011, where he went on a seven-fight winning streak. It was so impressive that he landed an Ultimate Fighting Championship contract in 2014. 

Fast forward to 2022, the 39-year-old had his first crack at the UFC middleweight title against reigning champion Israel Adesanya. Albeit ending up on the receiving end, he tested Adesanya to his limits, pushing the fight to a fifth-round decider, which was ruled in favour of his opponent via unanimous decision. 

Cannonier’s recent results:

Result Opponent Date Event Decision
W Sean Strickland 07.05.2023 UFC Fight Night Split decision
L Israel Adesanya 10.05.2020 UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier Unanimous decision
W Derek Brunson 09.06.2019 UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 Knockout/Technical Knockout
W Kelvin Gastelum 20.01.2019 UFC Fight Night Unanimous decision
L Robert Whittaker 05.08.2018 UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje Unanimous decision

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
