UFC: Jared Cannonier - Profile, stats, form guide, recent results

Jared “The Killa Gorilla” Cannonier is a middlewight fighter in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and is currently ranked fourth.
Popularly known as ‘The Killa Gorilla’, Cannonier, unlike the average fighter, grabbed the spotlight through his sporadic but flamboyant MMA career, which started in 2011, where he went on a seven-fight winning streak. It was so impressive that he landed an Ultimate Fighting Championship contract in 2014.
Fast forward to 2022, the 39-year-old had his first crack at the UFC middleweight title against reigning champion Israel Adesanya. Albeit ending up on the receiving end, he tested Adesanya to his limits, pushing the fight to a fifth-round decider, which was ruled in favour of his opponent via unanimous decision.
Cannonier’s recent results:
|Result
|Opponent
|Date
|Event
|Decision
|W
|Sean Strickland
|07.05.2023
|UFC Fight Night
|Split decision
|L
|Israel Adesanya
|10.05.2020
|UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier
|Unanimous decision
|W
|Derek Brunson
|09.06.2019
|UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2
|Knockout/Technical Knockout
|W
|Kelvin Gastelum
|20.01.2019
|UFC Fight Night
|Unanimous decision
|L
|Robert Whittaker
|05.08.2018
|UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje
|Unanimous decision
