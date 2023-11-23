MagazineBuy Print

First-ever Khelo India Para Games to be held in New Delhi

Over 1350 participants from across 32 states and union territories including the Services Sports Control Board are expected to participate in the maiden Khelo India Para Games.

Published : Nov 23, 2023 12:10 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Anurag Singh Thakur, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP/The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Anurag Singh Thakur, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP/The Hindu

Anurag Singh Thakur, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, announced the first-ever Khelo India Para Games which will be held in New Delhi from December 10-17.

The aim of the event is to identify talent and create an opportunity for young and aspiring para athletes to shine.

Through a video message, Thakur said, “I am proud to announce that from December 10 to 17, the first-ever Khelo India Para Games will be held in various locations across New Delhi. A total of 7 disciplines will be held across three SAI (Sports Authority of India) Stadiums.”

Over 1350 participants from across 32 states and union territories including the Services Sports Control Board are expected to participate in the maiden Khelo India Para Games which will witness para athletes vie for honours in 7 disciplines including para athletics, para shooting, para archery, para football, para badminton, para table tennis, and para weight lifting. The events will be held across 3 SAI stadiums – the IG Stadium, Shooting Range in Tughlaqabad, and the JLN Stadium.

Recent Hangzhou Asian Para Games stars Sheetal Devi, Bhavina Patel, Ekta Bhyan, Neeraj Yadav, Singhraj, Manish, Sonal, Rakesh Kumar, Sarita among others are expected to represent their respective states in the first edition of KheloIndia Para Games.

Since 2018, a total of 11 Khelo India Games have been held. This includes 5 Khelo India Youth Games, 3 Khelo India University Games, and 3 Khelo India Winter Games.

