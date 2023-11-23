First-ever Khelo India Para Games to be held in New Delhi

Anurag Singh Thakur, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, announced the first-ever Khelo India Para Games which will be held in New Delhi from December 10-17.

The aim of the event is to identify talent and create an opportunity for young and aspiring para athletes to shine.

Through a video message, Thakur said, “I am proud to announce that from December 10 to 17, the first-ever Khelo India Para Games will be held in various locations across New Delhi. A total of 7 disciplines will be held across three SAI (Sports Authority of India) Stadiums.”

Hon'ble MYAS Shri @ianuragthakur proudly announces the commencement of #KheloIndia Para Games from 10th-17th December, 2023☑️



Indeed a milestone endeavor to empower our para-athletes! 🥳



Heartiest wishes to all the participants as they prepare to triumph hard & shine bright🤩👏… https://t.co/WnWRTz8RUm — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 22, 2023

Over 1350 participants from across 32 states and union territories including the Services Sports Control Board are expected to participate in the maiden Khelo India Para Games which will witness para athletes vie for honours in 7 disciplines including para athletics, para shooting, para archery, para football, para badminton, para table tennis, and para weight lifting. The events will be held across 3 SAI stadiums – the IG Stadium, Shooting Range in Tughlaqabad, and the JLN Stadium.

Recent Hangzhou Asian Para Games stars Sheetal Devi, Bhavina Patel, Ekta Bhyan, Neeraj Yadav, Singhraj, Manish, Sonal, Rakesh Kumar, Sarita among others are expected to represent their respective states in the first edition of KheloIndia Para Games.

Since 2018, a total of 11 Khelo India Games have been held. This includes 5 Khelo India Youth Games, 3 Khelo India University Games, and 3 Khelo India Winter Games.