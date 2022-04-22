Khelo India University Games: All set for action

The Khelo India University Games (KIUG) will warm up for its official start on Sunday with competitions in five disciplines beginning on Saturday across the city.

Volleyball, badminton, mallakhamba will get underway at the Jain University Global Campus and the Sports School, while shooting and basketball will be held at Sports Authority of India and Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium respectively. Eleven volleyball matches are scheduled to be held while shooting action will include the trap event for both men and women along with 10m air rifle and 25m pistol.

Other major disciplines like swimming and athletics will begin from April 25. Of the 20 sports set to feature at the KIUG, 16 will be held at Jain University, which is the official host of the Games.

Overall, athletes will fight it out for 257 gold medals, with top athletes like Dutee Chand (athletics), Srihari Nataraj (swimming), Divyansh Singh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (both shooting), Jeswin Aldrin (long jump) among the participants.