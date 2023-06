Khelo India University Games: Punjabi, Maharshi Dayanand Universities clinch Hockey titles on day 10

Published : Jun 01, 2023 21:55 IST , Lucknow/Noida/Varanasi/Delhi - 6 MINS READ

Lucknow/Noida/Varanasi/Delhi

Punjabi University, Patiala (PUP), clinched the 3rd Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP) field hockey men’s title, in a tight encounter defeating Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, on penalties (3-2). Both teams were tied at three goals apiece after regulation time.

In the Women’s category Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, denied ITM, Gwalior, a hattrick of KIUG titles, defeating them 2-0 in the final played here at the Guru Gobind Singh Sports College (GGSSC) astro turf in Lucknow.

Sambalpur University clinched the bronze medal in the men’s category defeating Veer Bahadur Singh (VBS) Purvanchal University, while Punjabi University beat University of Mysore to secure the bronze in the Women’s category.

Double gold medals for Pragati in Archery

At the B.B.D University Cricket Ground, Pragati of Guru Kashi University (GKU), Talwandi Sabo, hogged the limelight, bagging a double gold in Compound Archery, the finals of which were held on competition day 10. She first secured the Compound Women’s Individual title and later joined hands with Simranjot Singh to win the gold in the mixed team category for her University. Rishabh Yadav won the honours in the Men’s individual category while Punjabi University secured both the gold medals in the team categories.

Fencing team events to start tomorrow

The Fencing team events will start tomorrow at the Ekana Sportz City Indoor Stadium in Lucknow, after the completion of the Individual events at the piste. Lokesh Vemani (Osmania University, Men’s Epee), Bebit Bright Hentry (GNDU, Men’s Sabre) and Maria Akshita (Jain University, Women’s Foil) secured the gold medals on offer on the day.

Badminton finalists identified

At the B.B.D Badminton Academy, Badminton finalists were identified and the medal matches will be played on Friday, June 02, 2023, the concluding day of the Games. Jain University, Karnataka, will face off against University of Delhi in the Women’s category while Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will meet Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak in the men’s finals.

Yogasana underway at Varanasi

At the SAC Indoor Hall in IIT – BHU in Varanasi, Yogasana competitions got underway with the first medals of the discipline awarded. RTM Nagpur University won the first gold on offer in the Traditional Yogasana Team event, with a total of 407 points. Kurukshetra University (KUK) followed with 398.42 points and Ranchi University secured the bronze with 393.1 points

Results of the Day

Archery (B.B.D. University, Lucknow)

Compound Men

Rishabh Yadav, University of Delhi df Aman Saini, Punjabi University, Patiala - 145 – 141 (gold medal match)

Hritik Sharma, GNDU, Amritsar df Deepak Kumar, RTM Nagpur University (bronze medal match)

Compound Women

Pragati, Guru Kashi University df Muskan Kirar, Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyala - 144 – 143 (gold medal match)

Akshita, Punjabi University, Patiala df Vaishnavee Ubale, Savitribai Phule Pune University (bronze medal match)

Compound Mixed Team

Pragati/Simranjot Singh, Guru Kashi University df Somanshi Medatwal/Hritik Sharma, GNDU, Amritsar - 150 – 144 (gold medal match)

Manvi Singh/Rishabh Yadav, University of Delhi df Jasveer Kaur/Aman Saini, Punjabi University, Patiala (bronze medal match)

Compound Women Team

Gold Medal Match - Punjabi University, Patiala beat Amravati University - 228 - 216

Bronze Medal Match - Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya, Jabalpur beat Guru Kashi University

Compound Men Team

Gold Medal Match - Punjabi University, Patiala beat GNDU, Amritsar - 225 - 222

Bronze Medal Match - Panjab University, Chandigarh beat CCSU, Meerut

Badminton (B.B.D. Badminton Academy Indoor Hall, Lucknow)

Badminton Girls

Jain University, Bangalore df Savitribai Phule Pune University - 2 – 0 (semi-final)

University of Delhi df Adamas University, Kolkata - 2 – 0 (semi-final)

Fencing (Ekana Sportz City, Lucknow)

Fencing Epee Men Individual

Lokesh Vemani, Osmania University, Hyderabad df Chingakham Jetlee Singh, GNDU,Amritsar - 15 – 14 (semi-final)

Shubham, GNDU, Amritsar, df Shankar Pandey, Rabindranath Tagore University - 15 – 7 (semi-final)

Lokesh Vemani df Shubham - 15 – 12 (Final)

Fencing Foil Women Individual

Khushi Sameja, Lovely Professional University df V. Kanagalakshmi, Kannur University - 15 – 13 (semi-final)

Maria Akshita, Jain University, Bangalore df Taniksha Khatri, GNDU, Amritsar - 15 - 14 (semi-final)

Maria Akshita df Khushi Sameja - 15 – 7 (final)

Fencing Sabre Men Individual

Dhruv Walia, Panjab University beat B.R Suhas, University of Mysore - 15 – 8 (semifinal)

Bebit Bright Hentry, GNDU, Amritsar beat Nikhil Wagh, Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathawada University - 15 – 11 (semi-final)

Bebit Bright Hentry beat Dhruv Walia - 15 – 5 (Final)

Hockey Men (Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow)

Sambalpur University, Odisha - 2 ( Nitesh 45’ 48’) df VBS Purvanchal University - 1 ( Aamid 20’) (Bronze Medal match)

Punjabi University, Patiala beat GNDU, Amritsar – 3 – 3 (3 – 2 on penalties) Gold Medal Match

Hockey Women (Ekana Sportz City, Lucknow)

Punjabi University, Patiala - 2 (Akansha 49’ Yashika 57’) df University of Mysore – 0 (Bronze Medal match)

Judo (B.B.D University)

-73Kg Men- GOLD - Monty - Punjabi University, Patiala SILVER - Pardeep Rawat - Kurukshetra University BRONZE - Aryan Drall - Panjab University, Chandigarh BRONZE - Amal V Dileep - University of Calicut

-81 Kg Men - GOLD - Harshpreet Singh - Punjabi University, Patiala SILVER - Mohit Sehrawat Jagran Lake City University, Bhopal BRONZE - Deepak Mishra - Lovely Professional University BRONZE - Mukesh Shrvanram Tard - Maharaja Ganga Singh University

-57 Kg Women - GOLD - Ankita - MDU, Rohtak SILVER - Sneha Chauhan - Lovely Professional University BRONZE - Snehal Ramesh Khavare - Savitribai Phule Pune University BRONZE - Isha - University of Delhi

-63 Kg Women - GOLD - Reva Rawat - Jagran Lake City University, Bhopal SILVER - Bharti – Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani BRONZE - Gautami Hemant Kanchan - Savitribai Phule Pune University BRONZE - S.R Sahana - Rani Channamma University, Belgavi

Badminton Men (B.B.D. Badminton Academy, Lucknow)

Badminton Men’s Semi-finals

Savitribai Phule Pune University beat Jain University, Bangalore - 3 - 0

MDU, Rohtak beat SRM University, Chennai - 3 - 2

Weightlifting (G.B University, G.B Nagar)

81Kg Men- Anshul 293kg (Snatch-132kg+Clean & Jerk 161kg) gold (Kurukshetra U), Naitik Jangid 293kg (131+162) silver (Rajasthan U), G. Ravi Shankar 291kg (133+158) bronze (Yogi Vemana U)

64kg Women- Sanapathi Pallavi 192kg (Snatch-84kg+Clean & Jerk 108kg) gold (Andhra Pradesh U), Ditimoni Sonowal 190kg (83+107) silver (GKU), Navita A 158kg (69+89) bronze (Kurukshetra U)

89kg Men- Shaik Lal Basheer 301kg (Snatch-140kg+Clean & Jerk-161kg) gold (Acharya Nagarjuna U), Dhairyashil Shahaji Salunkhe 286kg (130+156) silver (SPPU), Moida Manikanta 284kg (130+154) bronze (Andhra Pradesh U)

71kg Women- Bellana Nani 181kg (Snatch-78kg+Clean & Jerk-103kg) gold (Acharya Nagarjuna U), Navdeep Kaur 179kg (77+102) silver (Sant Baba Bhag Singh U), Trupti Sanjay Mane 168kg (73+95) bronze (SPPU)

Women 76Kg - Gold: Harmanpreet Kaur (GNDU) Snatch: 82kgClean and Jerk: 106kg Total: 188kg

Silver: Ritu (Mewar University) Snatch: 81kg Clean and Jerk: 105kg Total: 186kg Bronze: Lekha Maalyam (Guru Kashi University) Snatch: 79kg Clean and Jerk: 98kg Total: 177kg

Men 89Kg - Gold: Shaik Lal Basheer (Acharya Nagarjuna University) Snatch: 140kg Clean and Jerk: 161kg Total: 301kg Silver: Dhairyashil Shahaji Salunkhe (Savitri Bai Phule Pune University) Snatch: 130kg Clean and Jerk: 156kg Total: 286kg Bronze: Moida Manikanta (Andhra Pradesh University) Snatch: 130kg Clean and Jerk: 154kg Total: 284kg

Yogasana (IIT BHU, Varanasi)

Traditional Yoga (Women)

Gold – RTM Nagpur University – 407 Points

Silver – Kurukshetra University – 398.42 Points

Bronze – Ranchi University – 393.1 Points