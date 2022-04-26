Khelo India University Games: SRM University volleyball teams reign

SRM University clinched the men’s and women’s volleyball titles at the Khelo India University Games here on Tuesday.

In the men's final, SRM upset University of Calicut 25-22, 25-23, 25-19 to lift the trophy. Calicut had won gold in the All India Inter University in 2021, where SRM had finished in third position.

In the women’s summit clash, SRM put it past Bharathiar University 25-14, 25-22, 25-14 to seal its dominance. It went unbeaten through the competition, adding the KIUG title to the All India Inter University crown from last year.

READ: Mallakhamb steals spotlight in opening ceremony

In swimming, hosts Jain University continued to impress, picking up four of the ten golds on offer. The university’s badminton teams also came good, entering the final in both the men’s and women’s team events.

In boxing, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Shekhawati University’s Muskan scored an upset win over Vinka in the women’s 57-60kg category semifinals. Vinka, representing Kurukshetra University, was the favourite, courtesy of her gold medal at the AIBA Youth World Championships in 2021.