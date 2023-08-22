Khelo India Women’s League to be renamed as Asmita Women’s League

Khelo India Women’s League was renamed as Asmita Women’s League on Tuesday.

In a social media post, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, Anurag Thakur said, “ The ‘Asmita Portal’ serves as a comprehensive resource, offering valuable insights into upcoming leagues among other features. It will enable any school, college, government, or private organisation to host the ‘Asmita Women’s League’ and be part of Khelo India’s march towards sporting excellence.”

He thanked the Khelo India team for conceptualizing the idea and developing this portal, a significant stride towards digitalization of Indian sports.

Asmita is the abbreviation of Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women Through Action.