MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Khelo India Women’s League to be renamed as Asmita Women’s League

Khelo India Women’s League was renamed as Asmita Women’s League on Tuesday.

Published : Aug 22, 2023 20:04 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New logo of the Asmita Women’s League. 
New logo of the Asmita Women’s League.  | Photo Credit: Khelo India
infoIcon

New logo of the Asmita Women’s League.  | Photo Credit: Khelo India

Khelo India Women’s League was renamed as Asmita Women’s League on Tuesday.

In a social media post, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, Anurag Thakur said, “ The ‘Asmita Portal’ serves as a comprehensive resource, offering valuable insights into upcoming leagues among other features. It will enable any school, college, government, or private organisation to host the ‘Asmita Women’s League’ and be part of Khelo India’s march towards sporting excellence.”

He thanked the Khelo India team for conceptualizing the idea and developing this portal, a significant stride towards digitalization of Indian sports.

Asmita is the abbreviation of Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women Through Action.

Related Topics

Khelo India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka Live Score, AFC Cup Playoff: MBSG 1 - 1 ALD; Cummings equaliser cancels out Cornelius goal, Second Half begins
    Team Sportstar
  2. Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Final LIVE Updates, Chess World Cup 2023: Pragg draws against Carlsen with white; Abasov beats Caruana
    Team Sportstar
  3. Why is Mumbai City FC not playing its AFC Champions League home games in Mumbai?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Khelo India Women’s League to be renamed as Asmita Women’s League
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFG vs PAK 1st ODI Live Score: Afghanistan loses four early wickets in 202-run chase against Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Khelo India Women’s League to be renamed as Asmita Women’s League
    Team Sportstar
  2. 15-year-old Indian clinches gymnastics gold in Cairo
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Indian sports news wrap, August 21
    Team Sportstar
  4. Deccan Premier Carrom League to be held from August 23 to 26
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Indian sports news wrap, August 20
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka Live Score, AFC Cup Playoff: MBSG 1 - 1 ALD; Cummings equaliser cancels out Cornelius goal, Second Half begins
    Team Sportstar
  2. Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Final LIVE Updates, Chess World Cup 2023: Pragg draws against Carlsen with white; Abasov beats Caruana
    Team Sportstar
  3. Why is Mumbai City FC not playing its AFC Champions League home games in Mumbai?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Khelo India Women’s League to be renamed as Asmita Women’s League
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFG vs PAK 1st ODI Live Score: Afghanistan loses four early wickets in 202-run chase against Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment