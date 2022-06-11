More Sports More Sports Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra bags three gold, edges past Haryana Maharashtra bagged a gold medal each in tennis, table tennis and swimming to scramble past hosts Haryana in the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 on Saturday. Team Sportstar 11 June, 2022 20:16 IST Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh defeated Haryana’s Suhana Saini and Prithoki Chakraborti 14-12, 11-9, 11-6 in table tennis Girls Doubles. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar 11 June, 2022 20:16 IST Maharashtra bagged a gold medal each in tennis, table tennis and swimming to scramble past hosts Haryana in the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 on Saturday.With only two days of competition left, Maharashtra (37 gold) is one ahead of Haryana (36), who failed to strike gold for the first time since the Games started on June 4. Haryana, however, is primed for a spectacular finish with a bounty of gold awaiting them in the boxing ring.Maharashtra’s Akanksha Nitture bagged the Girl’s Singles tennis title, beating Karnataka’s Sunita Maruri 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 6-4 while Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh got together to defeat Haryana’s Suhana Saini and Prithoki Chakraborti 14-12, 11-9, 11-6 in table tennis Girls Doubles. Maharashtra’s Akanksha Nitture bagged the Girl’s Singles tennis title, beating Karnataka’s Sunita Maruri 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 6-4. - Special Arrangement Swimmer Apeksha Fernandes eventually put Maharashtra ahead by winning the 200m Girls Individual Medley, setting a new meet mark of 2:25.18 seconds in the process.Kerala bagged a total of 11 gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze in their traditional sport kalaripayattu to jump to fifth spot with 13 gold medals behind Karnataka’s 21 and Manipur’s 16. Khelo India Youth Games: Haryana continues to top medals tally Karnataka continued to dominate the swimming pool as they bagged four of the six gold medals on offer on the day with Utkarsh Patil (Boys 200m backstroke), Ridhima Veerendrakumar (Girls 200m backstroke), Aneesh Gowda (Boys 800m freestyle) and Karnataka’s 4x100m Medley Team clinching top honours.Gujarat were the other big winner on Saturday as tennis player Dhruv Hirpara and cyclist Muskan finished atop the podium.Dhruv downed Rushil Khosla of Uttar Pradesh 6-4, 7-5 in the Boy’s Singles final. Rushil produced some delectable volleys but was playing with an injury, even needing a medical time out twice in two sets.Muskan won the Girls individual road race (70km) in the morning in 1:17:23.950. Kerala’s Sneha K and Ladakh’s Leakzes Angmo bagged the silver and bronze.The Boys Individual road race crown went to Adil Altaf. The Srinagar-born cyclist, who is currently training in Patiala, completed the race in 1:59:22.860 to clinch the gold ahead of Maharashtra’s Sidhesh Patil.Meanwhile, Mizoram set up a fascinating clash with Kerala in boy’s football.In the first semi-final, a Lalhanzova’s brace helped favourites Mizoram blank Karnataka 4-0. Zothanpuia had opened the account for the winners while Laldannmawia got the third goal. In the first semi-final, a Lalhanzova’s brace helped favourites Mizoram blank Karnataka 4-0. - Special Arrangement In the other semi-final, Kerala goalkeeper Surajith Kumar's heroics in the tie-breaker enabled them to prevail 3-1 after regulation time had ended in a goalless stalemate.Surajith made two saves, one Mizoram kicker’s attempt sailed over the bar and only Babysunday Marngar succeeded from the spot. On the other hand, Sreekuttan E, Sreekuttan MS and Umer Muhtar scored to propel the southern state into the title round.In archery, Rajasthan and Haryana are assured of a gold medal as the Boys and Girls Recurve event will be played among players from the same state. Rajasthan’s Kapish Singh and Ajay Kumar Nagarwal will compete for gold in the Boys event while Tamanna and Ridhi of Haryana will face off in the Girls final.RESULTS ALL FINALSG: GOLD; S: SILVER; B: BRONZECycling (Road Event):Boys Individual Road Race 70KM: G: Adil Altaf (Jammu and Kashmir) 1:59:22.860; S: Sidhesh Patil (Maharashtra) 1:59:23.602; B: Arshad Faridi (Delhi) 1:59:23.995Girls Individual Road Race 42KM: G: Muskan (Gujarat) 1:17:23.950; S: Sneha K (Kerala) 1:17:25.490; B: Leakzes Angmo (Ladakh) 1:17:25.544Tennis:Girls SinglesFinal: Akansha Nitture (Maharastra) bt Suhitha Maruri (Karnataka) 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4Bronze: Vaishnavi Adkar (Maharashtra) bt Shruti Ahlawat (Haryana) WalkoverGirls DoublesFinal: Lakshmi Prabha / Janani Ramesh (Tamil Nadu) bt Vaishnavi Adkar / Sudipta Kumar (Maharashtra) 5-7, 6-2, 10-5Boys SinglesFinal: Dhruv Hirapa (Gujarat) bt Rushil Khosla (Uttar Pradesh) 6-4, 7-5Bronze: Parv Nage (Haryana) bt Daksh Prasad (Madhya Pradesh) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2Boys DoublesFinal: Kush Arjeria / Deep Munim (Madhya Pradesh) bt Daksh Prasad / Denim Yadav (Madhya Pradesh)Bronze: Dhananjay K Athreya / Pragathesh Shivashankar (Tamil Nadu)KalaripayattuGirlsMeyppayattu (Above 40 KG)- G: Anaswara Muraleedharan (Kerala); S: Devika M.M (Kerala); B: Lakshmi Nanda (Kerala)Meyppayattu (Below 40 KG)- G: Nivedva V (Kerala); S: Aarna Vijay (Tripura); B: Nayana E (Kerala)Sword and Shield – G: Vrinda Raj / Gayathri K P (Kerala); S: Keerthana Krishna K / Anaswara Muraleedharan (Bronze); B: Nyshana K K / Farisa Rahma (Kerala)BoysMeyppayattu (Above 40 KG)- G: Athul Raj N (Kerala): S: V V Anand (Kerala); B: Diyon Saju (Kerala)Meyppayattu (Below 40 KG)- G: Vednath Koonath (Kerala); S: Kailas M.P (Kerala); B: Ashwin Abhilash (Puducheri)Sword and Shield – G: Vinayak V / Ranjith K (Kerala); S: Rinash P P / Waseem Akthar (Kerala); B: Sidharth K / Suyansh Vishwakarma (Kerala)JudoBoys-66KG - G: Bishal K (Manipur); S: Garvit G (Haryana); B: Akash A (Rajasthan)-73KG – G: Lavish Saharan (Rajasthan); S: Chirag Sharma (Punjab); B: Fardeen F (Chhattishgarh)Girls-48 KG – G: Tanu Maan (Delhi); S: Annu A (Haryana); B: Sonal Dodiya (Gujarat)-52 KG – G: Matouleibi H (Manipur); S: Tanistha Tokas (Delhi); B: Ashu Devi (Haryana)-57 KG – G: Linthoi Ch (Manipur); S: Shahin Darjada (Gujarat); B: Shaan S (Haryana)SwimmingBoys200M Individual Medley- G: Bikram Changmai (Delhi) 2:10.72; S: Yug Chelani (Rajasthan) 2:13.59; B: Nayan Vignesh (Karnataka) 2: 13.92200M Backstroke – G: Utkarsh Patil (Karnataka) 2:06.29; S: Devansh Parmar (Gujarat) 2:07.24: B: Rishabh Das (Maharashtra) 2:12.01Girls200M Individual Medley – G: Apeksha Fernandes (Maharashtra)2:25.18 NMR; B: Disha Bhandari (UP) 2:28.58; B: Manavi Verma (Kar) 2:29.73200M Backstroke – G: Ridhima Veerendrakumar (Karnataka) 2:24.45; S: Palak Joshi (Maharashtra) 2:27.96; B: Sri Nithya Sagi (Telangana) 2:28.72Table TennisGirls Doubles Final: G: Diya Chitale / Swastika Ghosh (Maharashtra); S: Prithoki Chakraborti / Suhana Saini (Haryana); B: Lakshita Narang / Vanshika Bhargava (Delhi)Boys Doubles Final: G: Payas Jain / Yashansh Malik (Delhi); S: Soumyadeep Sarkar / Ankur Bhattacharjee (West Bengal); B: Aniket Sen Choudhury / Jayabrata Bhattacharjee (West Bengal)MallakhambAll Around Individual Girls Championship: G: Sarita Poyam (Chhattisgarh); S: Gun Gun Shrivas (Uttar Pradesh); B: Pranali S More (Maharashtra)Other Key Results:Football (Boys)Semi Final 1: Mizoram bt Karnataka 4-0Semi Final 2: Kerala bt Meghalaya 3-1 (tie breaker)ArcheryBoysRecurve Semi Final 1: Kapish Singh (Rajasthan) bt Souvik Mandal (West Bengal) 6-2Recurve Semi Final 2: Ajay Nagarwal (Rajasthan) bt Juyel Sarkar (West Bengal) 6-2Compound Semi Final 1: Parth Korde (Maharashtra) bt Priyansh (Delhi) 147 – 144Compound Semi Final 2: Kunderu Venkatadri (Andhra Pradesh) bt Prathamesh Jawkar (Maharashtra) 145-143Girls:Recurve Semi Final 1: Tamnna (Haryana) bt Vitasa Thakur (Madhya Pradesh) 6-2Recurve Semi Final 2: Ridhi (Haryana) bt Laxmi Hembrom (Jharkhand) 6-2Compound Semi Final 1: Aditi Gopichand Swami (Maharashtra) bt Madala S Hamsini (Andhra Pradesh) 144-143Compound Semi Final 2: Avneet (Punjab) bt Parneet Kaur (Punjab) 144-134 Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :