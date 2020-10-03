Kiren Rijiju hopeful of sports resumption by early 2021

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, is optimistic of the resumption of sporting events in India by early 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sporting activities for most disciplines haven’t taken place since March, 2020.

“Initially I thought in the month of October some sporting activity could have taken place but it couldn’t happen because COVID cases are rising,” Rijiju said during SportCom’s Annual General Meeting on Saturday.

“We have no sporting competitions now but as I see things emerging, hopefully a vaccine will come out soon. Early next year, we will have some kind of very fascinating events back in the field,” he added.

India has so far recorded over 64 lakh coronavirus cases, with more than one lakh people dead.

There have also been cases of elite athletes getting infected, including several hockey players, shuttlers N. Sikki Reddy and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, and wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

Rijiju said he was constantly reviewing the progress of sportspersons who have begun training and that training for juniors athletes will begin soon. “Elite athletes are given proper training. I’m taking review of the progress on almost a daily basis. Barring a few disciplines all elite athletes are training and coaching is going on. And very soon we will start training for juniors also.”