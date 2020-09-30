Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju unveils new logo for SAI

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) will have a new identity, to keep in sync with its ambitious flight towards helping India emerge as a top-10 country in the medals table in the 2028 Olympics.

Unveiling the simple but dynamic logo at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the Capital, the Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju commended SAI for being the driving force for Indian sports over the years. He said that new logo was required, even though there was nothing wrong with the original.

"It is three simple letters along with the flight symbol," said the minister.

"Aim and objective are important to achieve anything. Our target is challenging and we have eight years. We are taking many steps and I am confident that the results will come. I have no doubt that we will achieve our target," he said.

The Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal congratulated SAI on the new look and expressed confidence that "SAI will be the driving force behind Indian sports".

The president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Narinder Batra appreciated the "great improvement" in Indian sports in the last couple of years, and observed that it was a "welcome change".

He also thanked the government for its support for sports, revealing that the women’s hockey team had reached 90 per cent of its fitness level on resumption of training after the lockdown.