Mission Olympic Cell sanctions Mirabai Chanu’s overseas training

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Monday approved Rs 40 lakh for weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's overseas training and rehabilitation in Kansas, USA.

The MOC had an online meeting to discuss the financial proposals of over Rs. 1.5 crore for athletes in six sports -- shooting, badminton, boxing, para-sports, weightlifting and hockey who are part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Speaking about the decision, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju said: "We are completely focussed on providing the best facilities to our Olympic-bound athletes. It was felt by the experts on the Committee that Mirabai can get the best rehabilitation programme in the US along with training, and therefore her coach and physio are also accompanying her. I am sure this exposure will help her greatly in her Olympic preparation."

The committee also ratified the three-month overseas training programme (effective from September 7) of Vikas Krishan along with his personal coach Ron Simms Jr. in the USA.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the committee approved the proposal for the shooters to procure ammunition in order to train at their own home ranges. In addition the equipment and training requirements of Anjum Moudgil and Mairaj Ahmad Khan will be met.

Other significant decisions:

Badminton:

The committee sanctioned the participation of three players Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal and Lakshya Sen in the Danish Open Super 750. Further it also sanctioned Sen’s training in Denmark and participation in the SaarLorLux Open.

Para-sport:

The committee sanctioned the coaching fees of Sharad Kumar’s coach Yevhen Nikitin till the Tokyo Paralympics for a period of one year.

Hockey:

The committee sanctioned the proposal of the Indian men’s hockey team to appoint a physiotherapist R.B. Kannan for an initial period of three months after the departure of the foreign physio.