SAI forms training plan for 2021 Olympics-bound para athletes

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has decided to resume sporting activities of the Tokyo Olympics bound Para-athletes and athletes in SAI’s National Centre of Excellence (NCOEs) across the country in a phased manner from October 5.

In the first phase that began in June, SAI had allowed training only for the Olympic bound athletes at the various SAI centres. The second phase now will see the resumption of sporting activities for Tokyo Olympics bound para-athletes and athletes in NCOEs (with a focus on 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2022 Asian and Commonwealth Games) in stages for nine disciplines.

The same is being enforced at only at the SAI Regional Centres with residential facilities so that the athletes are not exposed to any dangers of COVID transmission.

To ensure complete safety of athletes, including following of quarantine protocols, SAI SOP and state Covid SOP, it has been decided that athletes, even those in the same discipline, will be inducted into sporting activities in batches.

SAI has also directed the Regional Centres to maintain the bio-bubble in order to eliminate any possible chance of transmission of the coronavirus among trainees at the NCOEs. It has been decided that the coaches and support staff who would be involved in the training will also be housed in the NCOE to maintain the integrity of the bio-bubble.

Further, SAI will also support athletes from sports, where SAI does not have its own captive residential infrastructure, if they train in ‘‘Play and Stay” kind of training facilities, if the facility administration, the coaches and athletes assume the responsibilities of taking requisite precaution against COVID-19.