Badminton

SAI to fund Kidambi Srikanth's participation in Denmark Open

Star shuttler Kidambi Srikanth will be funded by the Sports Authority of India as he plans to take part in the Denmark Open in October.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
New Delhi 19 September, 2020 20:11 IST

SAI will also pay for Kidambi Srikanth's COVID-19 testing that is required to be done before he takes part in the Denmark Open.   -  FILE PHOTO/PTI

Sports Authority of India (SAI) will fund badminton player Kidambi Srikanth's participation at the Denmark Open which is scheduled to be held from October 13 to 18 in Odense.

Srikanth is part of SAI's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and receives support through it.

The proposal to participate in the competition came from Srikanth, who has also requested to be allowed to reach the venue early along with his coach and physio for the tournament. However, their names are still to be decided.

SAI will also pay for his COVID-19 testing that is required to be done before he takes part in the competition.

P.V. Sindhu pulls out of Denmark Open  

On Thursday, Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu pulled out of the tournament due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Denmark.

"Going only for Denmark Open (the Denmark Masters which was to follow this also being cancelled) is not worth taking the risk given the number of pandemic cases there,” she told Sportstar.

"And, if I were to play in the Denmark Open on my return back home I would have to be self-quarantined for 14 days which again would have meant a break in my training," she explained.

