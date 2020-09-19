Badminton Badminton SAI to fund Kidambi Srikanth's participation in Denmark Open Star shuttler Kidambi Srikanth will be funded by the Sports Authority of India as he plans to take part in the Denmark Open in October. Team Sportstar New Delhi 19 September, 2020 20:11 IST SAI will also pay for Kidambi Srikanth's COVID-19 testing that is required to be done before he takes part in the Denmark Open. - FILE PHOTO/PTI Team Sportstar New Delhi 19 September, 2020 20:11 IST Sports Authority of India (SAI) will fund badminton player Kidambi Srikanth's participation at the Denmark Open which is scheduled to be held from October 13 to 18 in Odense. Srikanth is part of SAI's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and receives support through it.The proposal to participate in the competition came from Srikanth, who has also requested to be allowed to reach the venue early along with his coach and physio for the tournament. However, their names are still to be decided.SAI will also pay for his COVID-19 testing that is required to be done before he takes part in the competition. P.V. Sindhu pulls out of Denmark Open On Thursday, Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu pulled out of the tournament due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Denmark."Going only for Denmark Open (the Denmark Masters which was to follow this also being cancelled) is not worth taking the risk given the number of pandemic cases there,” she told Sportstar."And, if I were to play in the Denmark Open on my return back home I would have to be self-quarantined for 14 days which again would have meant a break in my training," she explained. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos