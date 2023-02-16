More Sports

Ethiopia’s Girma sets indoor world record in 3,000m

Girma, who won the silver medal in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Tokyo Olympics, covered the distance in 7 minutes, 23.81 seconds at the World Athletics event.

AP
LIEVIN, France 16 February, 2023 09:52 IST
Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma holds a World Record sign as he celebrates winning the men's 3000m final race during the "Hauts de France" indoor athletics meeting in Lievin, on February 15, 2023. (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP)

Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma broke a 25-year-old indoor world record in the 3,000 meters on Wednesday at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais.

The previous record of 7:24.90 was set by Kenya’s Daniel Komen in Budapest in 1998.

Spain’s Mohamed Katir ran faster than the previous record, too, and finished second behind Girma in a European record of 7:24.68.

“I was talking about this world record attempt for the past three days,” Girma said. “My brother is my coach. He told me I had it in me and of course I believed him. I felt really good in training and it was my best form ever plus the crowd was very supportive today. I hope the record stays for a long time.”

