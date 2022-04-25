Laureus Awards 2022: Verstappen, Thompson-Herah win top honours

Dutchman Max Verstappen, the 2021 Formula One World champion, was voted the Sportsman of the Year in the 2022 Laureus World Sports Award during a virtual event from Seville, Spain, late on Sunday.



Verstappen gained more votes than Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (tennis), USA’s Caeleb Dressel (swimmer), Kenya’s Eluid Kipchoge (athletics), Poland’s Robert Lewandowski (football) and USA’s Tom Brady (American football).



The honour for the Sportswoman of the Year went to Jamaican athlete Elaine Thompson-Herah. In the Tokyo Olympic Games, she not only retained the 100m and 200m gold medals but also added the 4x100m relay gold.



She topped the polls ahead of USA’s Allyson Felix (athletics), Australia’s Ashleigh Barty (tennis), Australia’s Emma McKeon (swimming) and USA’s Katie Ledecky (swimming).



READ: Messi and Hamilton share Laureus World Sportsman of Year honour



The 2022 Laureus World Sports winners are:



Sportsman of the Year Award: Max Verstappen (Motor racing).



Sportswoman of the Year Award: Elaine Thompson-Herah (Athletics).



World Team of the Year Award: Italy Men’s Football Team.



Breakthrough of the Year Award: Emma Raducanu (Tennis).



Comeback of the Year Award: Sky Brown (Skateboarding).



World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award: Marcel Hug

(Wheelchair Athletics).



World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award: Bethany Shriever (BMX).



Lifetime Achievement Award: Tom Brady (American football).



Academy Exceptional Achievement Award: Robert Lewandowski.



Sporting Icon Award: Valentino Rossi (Motorcycle Racing).



Sport for Good Award: Lost Boyz Inc (Baseball).



Sport for Good Society Award: Real Madrid Foundation.



Athlete Advocate of the Year Award: Gerald Asamoah and the Black

Eagles (football).