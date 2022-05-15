May 15 sports wrap: Indians clean-sweep women's 25m pistol at Suhl Junior World Cup

SHOOTING

Indians clean-sweep women's 25m pistol at Suhl Junior World Cup

Rhythm Sangwan came up with a dominant fare to clinch the 25-metre sports pistol gold, and had compatriots Manu Bhaker and Naamya Kapoor for company on the podium as India swept the medals in the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, on Sunday.



Photo of Sports pistol medallists, Manu Bhaker, champion Rhythm Sangwan and Naamya Kapoor, in the Junior World Cup shooting in Germany. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rhythm, who had shot 588 in qualification, beat Manu 31-26 for the gold medal. Naamya came third with 16 hits. The three Indian shooters had placed top three in qualification, and came up with a strong performance in the medal round after successfully negotiating the second stage of qualification.

Shivam Dabas won a silver in the 50-metre rifle 3-position event, as he was beaten 17-15 by Danilo Dennis Sollazzo of Italy. Qualification topper Nathan Bally (585) of France beat Pankaj Mukheja (584) by 0.1 point for the bronze.

India swept all the three medals in the 25-metre sports pistol for junior men, through Shiva Narwal, Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu and Sameer, in the non-Olympic event that decides the medals on qualification scores.

India was on top of the medals table with nine gold, 10 silver and a bronze.

The results: 25m sports pistol: Junior women: 1. Rhythm Sangwan 31 (11) 588; 2. Manu Bhaker 26 (17) 584; 3. Naamya Kapoor 16 (12) 583; 4. Michaela Boesl (Ger) 10 (9) 565;Esha Singh 574; Simranpreet Kaur Brar 571.



Junior men: 1. Shiva Narwal 583 (18x); 2. Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu 583 (17x); 3. Sameer 582; 4. Udhayveer Sidhu 579; 6. Udit Joshi 575.



50m rifle 3-position: Junior men: 1. Danilo Dennis Sollazzo (Ita) 17 (399.6) 580; 2. Shivam Dabas 15 (398.8) 582; 3. Nathan Bally (Fra) 398.4 (585); 4. Pankaj Mukheja 398.3 (584); 24. Avinash Yadav 570; 28. Dhanveer Rathod 560.

-Kamesh Srinivasan