May 26 Indian sports wrap: Nazneen to lead India in Margaret Court Cup

TENNIS

Nazneen to be India's captain for Margaret Court Cup

Nazneen Rahman will be the captain of the four-member Indian team that will compete in the ITF Seniors Margaret Court Cup World Championship tennis to be staged in Portugal from July 31 to August 5. A total of 23 teams are scheduled to participate in the over-45 women’s event.

India will also be fielding men’s teams in the over-35, 40 and 45 sections.

The team: Nazneen Rahman (captain), Sonal Vohra, Prerana Apte, Rashmi Mohan.

Karan loses in the pre-quarterfinals of ITF Tunisia

Karan Singh went down fighting to the second seed Skander Mansouri 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 in the pre-quarterfinals of the USD 25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Tunisia on Thursday.

The results: $25,000 ITF men, Mataro, Spain Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Kuzey Cekirge (Tur) & Anthony Genov (Bull) bt Alexey Vatutin & Rishab Agarwal 6-4, 6-1; Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta & Manish Sureshkumar bt Max Alcala Gurri & Bruno Pujol Navarro (Esp) 6-1, 3-6, [10-5]. $25,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Skander Mansouri (Tun) bt Karan Singh 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. Doubles (quarterfinals): Yu Hsiou Hsu (Tpe) & Fajing Sun (Chn) bt Shivank Bhatnagar & Dharmil Shah 6-4, 6-0. $15,000 ITF men, Oran, Algeria Singles (quarterfinals): Rayan Ghedjemis (Alg) bt Digvijay Pratap Singh 6-0, 6-4j; Robin Bertrand (Fra) bt Ishaque Eqbal 6-1, 6-0. Doubles (semifinals): Robin Bertrand (Fra) & Mirko Martinez (Sui) bt Ishaque Eqbal & Digvijay Pratap Singh 6-3, 7-5; Quarterfinals: Parth Aggarwal & Tushar Madan bt Viktor Filipenko (Hun) & George Gregoriou (Gre) 6-3, 6-3. $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Alexander Crnokrak (Aus) bt Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 6-2, 6-3; Khololwam Montsi (RSA) bt Adil Kalyanpur 6-2, 1-0 (retired). Doubles (quarterfinals): Mousa Alkotop (Jor) & Mohamed Amin Ouesslati (Tun) bt Adil & Abhinav 6-3, 4-6, [12-10]. $25,000 ITF women, Tbilisi, Georgia Doubles (quarterfinals): Arlinda Rushiti & Tess Sugnauxx (Sui) bt Ayla Aksu (Tur) & Zeel Desai 6-2, 6-2. $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Doubles (quarterfinals): Mei Hasegawa (Jpn) & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi bt Astrid Cirotte & Chloe Cirotte (Fra) 6-4, 6-4; Chiara Girelli & Marie Villet (Fra) bt Hellena Narmont (Est) & Kaaviya Balasubramanian 6-0, 6-3. $15,000 ITF women, Cancun, Mexico Singles (first round): Sravya Shivani bt Carly Kunkler (US) 6-4, 6-1.

- Kamesh Srinivasan