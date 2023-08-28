Mirabai Chanu to participate only in weigh-in at the World Championships

Worlds and Olympic silver medallist lifter Mirabai Chanu will mark her presence but not compete in next month’s World Championships in order to save her best for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The 29-year-old Mirabai, who is currently competing in St. Louis along with teammate Bindyarani Devi, will directly reach the World Championships to be held in Riyadh from September 4 to 17.

“Mira will give her body weight at the competition as the World Championships is an Olympic qualifying event and a mandatory one. So, she will just take part in the weigh-in to mark her presence,” said coach Vijay Sharma.

“It is not possible to compete in two back-to-back events (and give one’s best),” said Sharma, adding the Asian Games remained a priority for the elite athlete.

The weightlifting event in Hangzhou begins on September 30.

Mirabai, who could not compete in the 2018 Asian Games due to a back issue, has not won a medal in the continental games yet.

The Sports Ministry has cleared the names of only two women, Mirabai and Commonwealth games and Asian championships silver medallist Bindyarani (55kg), for the Asiad.

India has entered two women and four men, including Shubham Todkar (61kg), Achinta Sheuli, N. Ajith (73 kg), and Gurdeep Singh (+109kg), in the World Championships.