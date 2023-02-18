National sub-junior and cadet Judo C’Ships kicks-off in Chennai

The National sub-junior and cadet Judo Championship got underway at the Nehru Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

The four-day event, which will see more than 1100 participants from 28 states, was inaugurated by Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu.

“This is our first big event in three years due to Covid-19. This is the first time we are conducting a tournament simultaneously in three mats. We have also provided better facilities and amenities for players here,” said Munawar Anzar, Advisor to the Judo Federation of India (JFI).

Anzar, who is also an International Judo Federation-recognised referee, also emphasised the importance of junior-level tournaments in the development of the sport. “These kids [at this tournament] are the base for the future. If we nurture them properly, in a few years, we will have a batch of good judokas, maybe even some Olympians.”

The event is hosted by Tamil Nadu Judo Federation along with Veer Viveka Namo Academy, a two-year-old entity that aims to develop the sport in Tamil Nadu, which has former Indian cricketer Robin Singh as one of its founders.

“Our agenda is to take judo to every school in the state. It is a very scientific martial art and it teaches a lot. We are moving forward slowly,” said Vijay Mohan, co-founder of Veer Viveka Namo Academy and the President of the Tamil Nadu Judo Association.