More Sports

National sub-junior and cadet Judo C’Ships kicks-off in Chennai

The four-day event, which will see more than 1100 participants from 28 states, was inaugurated by Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu.

Pranay Rajiv
CHENNAI 18 February, 2023 23:05 IST
CHENNAI 18 February, 2023 23:05 IST
The National Sub Junior And Cadet Judo Championship at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Saturday

The National Sub Junior And Cadet Judo Championship at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Saturday | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B/The Hindu

The four-day event, which will see more than 1100 participants from 28 states, was inaugurated by Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu.

The National sub-junior and cadet Judo Championship got underway at the Nehru Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

The four-day event, which will see more than 1100 participants from 28 states, was inaugurated by Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu.

“This is our first big event in three years due to Covid-19. This is the first time we are conducting a tournament simultaneously in three mats. We have also provided better facilities and amenities for players here,” said Munawar Anzar, Advisor to the Judo Federation of India (JFI).

Also Read
Linthoi Chanambam’s world: Judo in veins, Olympics on mind, hip-hop music for company

Anzar, who is also an International Judo Federation-recognised referee, also emphasised the importance of junior-level tournaments in the development of the sport. “These kids [at this tournament] are the base for the future. If we nurture them properly, in a few years, we will have a batch of good judokas, maybe even some Olympians.”

The event is hosted by Tamil Nadu Judo Federation along with Veer Viveka Namo Academy, a two-year-old entity that aims to develop the sport in Tamil Nadu, which has former Indian cricketer Robin Singh as one of its founders.

“Our agenda is to take judo to every school in the state. It is a very scientific martial art and it teaches a lot. We are moving forward slowly,” said Vijay Mohan, co-founder of Veer Viveka Namo Academy and the President of the Tamil Nadu Judo Association.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us