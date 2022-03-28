National weightlifting championships: Punam Yadav wins gold, betters own national record

Commonwealth Games-qualified lifter Punam Yadav bettered her own snatch record as she won the women's 76kg gold medal in the National weightlifting championships at the KIIT University campus in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Punam, who added one kg to her previous national record of 98kg in snatch set in December, totalled 214kg for the title. She was second in clean and jerk with an attempt of 115kg.

Tamil Nadu's R. Arockiya Alish, who was the best in clean and jerk with an effort of 119kg, was second with an aggregate of 209kg.

ALSO READ | Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat receive Padma Shri

Haryana's Shital (149kg) and Jyoti Yadav (184kg) emerged as the youth and junior champions, respectively, in women's 76kg.

Arunachal Pradesh's Sambo Lapung erased a three kg deficit in snatch to beat R.V. Rahul by one kg and won the men's 96kg crown with an overall effort of 336kg.

Punjab's Dilbag Singh made three National records (125kg snatch, 158kg clean and jerk and 283kg total) to claim the youth gold medal in 96kg.

Aman set two records (clean and jerk 176kg, total 306kg) while winning the junior crown.