15-year-old Indian clinches gymnastics gold in Cairo

Nishka Agarwal of Telangana, 15, clinched a gold in table vault in the third Pharaoh’s Cup gymnastics championship in Cairo.

Nishka, a student at Gaudium Sportopia, is being coached by Manoj Rana. Her gold in the junior nationals last year serves as a constant reminder of her talent.

For someone who started gymnastics at the age of seven, Nishka is now eagerly “anticipating her transition into the senior category next year.”

“I am delighted with the gold in Cairo. It is a huge morale booster. Yes, I will work really hard to make it big in the senior grade too, as the ultimate goal is to win an Olympic medal in the 2028 edition,” Nishka said.

“Right now, the immediate focus will be on the upcoming World Cups, crucial qualifiers for the 2024 Olympics, as I pursue my biggest dream,” she said.

“I am also grateful to the Sports Authority of India, the Gymnastics Federation of India, and the Telangana Gymnastics Association for their great support and belief in me,” Nishka said.