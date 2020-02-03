Weekly Digest: From Djokovic's 17th Grand Slam triumph to India's whitewash of New Zealand

CRICKET

India choked New Zealand yet again to turn it around for a seven-run win in the fifth T20 International, earning a rare 5-0 series whitewash in the shortest format in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. ( REPORT )





India takes the five-match T20I series vs New Zealand 5-0.



Here's how the fifth T20 panned out all in under a minute, ICYMI.#NZvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/R5BwN8ZDHu — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) February 2, 2020

Hardik Pandya is recovering from a surgery on his back and has been ruled out of the Test series against New Zealand. He will be undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy until he is fully match fit. ( REPORT )

Zimbabwe’s cricketers are set to have their salaries cut as their national board continues to face financial troubles. Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani told The Associated Press this week during the second Test against Sri Lanka ( match drawn ) that soon it will be necessary to cut back and reducing players’ salaries are part of the process. ( REPORT )

Indian women suffered a four-wicket loss against Australia after a disappointing batting performance in its second match of the T20 tri-series on Sunday. India struggled to 103 for nine in 20 overs after being asked to bat. The visiting team’s bowlers did well to stretch the game till the penultimate over but there were not enough runs on the board. The Indians had defeated England in the first match. ( REPORT )

Despite a hectic schedule, the Indian Women have been in good spirits. Here's a glimpse of Smriti Mandhana from the Sportstar Aces Awards.





West Indies batsman Chris Gayle will play for Pokhahra Rhinos team in Nepal’s domestic T20 tournament, Everest Premier League, which begins from February 29 in Kathmandu. ( REPORT )

Ranji Trophy: Towards the fag end of play on Day Three, Karnataka had been fighting to take the first-innings lead. Less than two sessions later, the visitors walked away with an emphatic 10-wicket win on Thursday, and a bonus point to boot. ( REPORT )

TENNIS

Defending champion Novak Djokovic defeated Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the final to lift his 17th Grand Slam title and a record eighth Australian Open title. (REPORT)

America's Sofia Kenin stunned two-time Major champion Garbine Muguruza to win the Australian Open in her first Grand Slam final on Saturday, becoming the youngest player to lift the trophy in 13 years. (REPORT)





The Tata Open Maharashtra gets underway on Monday with a less spectacular field than usual, owing to the scheduling of the inaugural ATP Cup. (REPORT)

FOOTBALL

Transfers

After being linked with the player in the last transfer window, Manchester United finally got the signature of Bruno Fernandes in this window. ( REPORT ) Here are the other big deals that took place in the January transfer window. ( REPORT )

EFL Cup

Manchester United won the battle, but lost the war to Manchester City. United eked out a 1-0 win in the EFL Cup second leg semifinal although it failed to cut down the aggregate as City reached the final. ( REPORT ) City will face Aston Villa, which overcame Leicester City in dramatic fashion, in the final ( REPORT )

Premier League

Steven Bergwijn scored a superb volley on his debut as Tottenham earned a 2-0 victory over Manchester City, in what was a a torrid afternoon for Pep Guardiola's side at Tottenham Hotspur. (REPORT)

Liverpool secured a routine win at Anfield, beating Southampton 4-0 with goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and a Mohamed Salah brace. ( REPORT )

Manchester United drew 0-0 with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford with Bruno Fernandes making his debut for the club. While Nuno Espirito Santo’s side threatened on the break, United controlled the tempo and had chances to secure the three points. ( REPORT )

Antonio Rudiger’s 71st-minute equaliser earned Chelsea a point against Leicester City, which came from behind to lead the west London club briefly. Rudiger had put Chelsea ahead early in the first half before Harvey Barnes and Ben Chilwell put the Foxes 2-1 up. ( REPORT )

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich moved to the summit of the Bundesliga table with a 3-1 win over Mainz with Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Thiago Alcantara scoring the goals for the Bavarian club. ( REPORT )

Erling Haaland scored a brace as Borussia Dortmund beat Union Berlin 5-0 at home. Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus and Axel Witsel were the other goal-scorers for Lucien Favre’s side. ( REPORT )

LaLiga

Karim Benzema scored the winner for Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid, helping stretch the lead at the top of LaLiga to six points. ( REPORT )





Indian football

Bala Devi became the first Indian woman footballer to sign a professional contract when Scotland’s Rangers FC announced her signing. Here’s how the move took place. ( REPORT )

Despite topping the ISL points table with three rounds to go, FC Goa has sacked its coach Sergio Lobera and his coaching staff. Derrick Pereira was named as the interim coach. ( REPORT )

Two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin FC beat Kerala Blasters FC 6-3 in a high-scoring thriller at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis and Lallianzuala Chhangte scored a brace each, while Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a hat-trick in vain. ( REPORT )





Nishu Kumar scored the winner for Bengaluru FC in its home match against bottom-placed Hyderabad FC, the win keeping it second on the ISL table. ( REPORT )

Others

The Chinese Super League (CSL) has been postponed following the Chinese Football Association's (CFA) announcement amid the coronavirus outbreak. ( REPORT )

ATHLETICS

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made an impressive return from injury by qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, with a throw of 87.86m at the Athletics Central North East Meeting League in South Africa. ( REPORT )





The World Indoor Athletics Championships, scheduled for the Chinese city of Nanjing in March, has been postponed until 2021 as a consequence of the coronavirus epidemic. ( REPORT )

The Indian Olympic Association has invited BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to become the Goodwill Ambassador of the Indian contingent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. ( REPORT )

HOCKEY

Indian women’s hockey team defender Sunita Lakra announced international retirement due to a knee injury that would require another surgery. The 28-year-old said the nagging injury had come in the way of her dream to be a part of India’s Tokyo Olympics campaign this year. ( REPORT )

BADMINTON

Chennai Superstarz assured itself of a semifinal slot with a 4-3 win over Awadhe Warriors in the Premier Badminton League (PBL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Saturday. ( REPORT )





North Eastern Warriors continued its impressive run in PBL by notching up yet another convincing 5-0 win over Pune 7 Aces on Saturday. With this win, Warriors have effectively sealed a semifinal place after handing Pune it's first defeat in this edition. ( REPORT )

Former World No. 1 Tai Tzu-Ying served a reminder about her reputation as one of the most complete players in world badminton when she came back from the early blues to stun World champion P.V. Sindhu. ( REPORT )

India will field a full-strength men’s team but the women's team will miss the services of India's Olympic hopefuls P.V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal at the 2020 Badminton Asia Team Championships to be played in Manila, Philippines from February 11-16. ( REPORT )

China’s coronavirus outbreak has forced the country’s first badminton tournament of the 2020 world tour season - The China Masters - to be postponed, organisers said on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal is currently in a tight spot in her bid for a Tokyo Olympics singles berth but a couple of good performances in the coming weeks can put her back in contention, her mentor-husband Parupalli Kashyap said on Friday. ( REPORT )

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday said he would strive to regain his form and fitness ahead of the Tokyo Olympics after enduring a “tough last six months” owing to injuries and a stunning dip in form. ( REPORT )

MOTORSPORT

The F1 race in Shanghai, scheduled for April 19, may be at risk of being postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak in China. ( REPORT )

Seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi will be replaced by Fabio Quartararo at Yamaha from the 2021 season. ( REPORT )

Meanwhile, Maverick Vinales has extended his stay at Monster Energy Yamaha, signing a two-year extension. ( REPORT )

BOXING

Vikas Krishan claimed a slot in the Indian men’s boxing squad for Olympic qualifiers in the 69kg category. The former world championships and Asian Games medal-winner, who competed in the middleweight 75kg category for a long time, is back to the 69kg division after recovering from a back injury sustained during his short undefeated stint in the professional circuit. ( REPORT )





SHOOTING

Mohd Sheeraz Sheikh continued to assert his grit, as he triumphed in the skeet event yet again in the third National Shotgun Selection Trials on Saturday. ( REPORT )

India’s young shooters have a “realistic” chance of succeeding at the Tokyo Olympics, said Abhinav Bindra, who is “tired” of being the country’s only individual gold-medallist at the Games. ( REPORT )