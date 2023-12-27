MagazineBuy Print

Olympic champion pole vaulter Katie Moon to be Mumbai Marathon ambassador

Moon had clinched gold medal at the 2022 Eugene and 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships.

Published : Dec 27, 2023 13:43 IST , Mumbai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Pole vaulter Katie Moon poses during the Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Portrait Shoot.
FILE PHOTO: Pole vaulter Katie Moon poses during the Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Portrait Shoot. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pole vaulter Katie Moon poses during the Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Portrait Shoot. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Two-time pole vault world champion and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Katie Moon has been roped in as event ambassador for the 19th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon to be held on Sunday.

Promoted by Procam International, the Mumbai Marathon is a World Athletics Gold Label Race.

Moon had clinched gold medal at the 2022 Eugene and 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships.

“While running the race of life, every step is an opportunity to inspire and make a difference. I am deeply honoured to be named the International Event Ambassador for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024, where each stride carries the spirit of resilience, determination, and community,” said the 32-year-old American who will be defending her title in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I look forward to inspiring and being inspired by the incredible participants as we come together to celebrate the power of human potential and the pursuit of excellence. Let’s lace up Mumbai, and run towards a healthier, and happier future!” she said in a release.

