One COVID-19 case found during Olympic test event period - Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto says one of the coaches flying into Japan to participate in an Olympic test event tested positive for the coronavirus. Reuters 26 May, 2021 13:10 IST A woman wearing a protective mask rides a bicycle past a banner for the Tokyo Olympics, in Tokyo. - AP Reuters 26 May, 2021 13:10 IST Tokyo 2020 president said on Wednesday that one positive case for coronavirus was found during Olympic test events in late April, but there was no further outbreak.ALSO READ - Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of GamesTokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto told a board meeting that one of the coaches flying into Japan to participate in an Olympic test event had tested positive for the coronavirus at an airport, and transferred into quarantine.But Hashimoto reiterated that the organisers would ensure safety measures to hold the sporting event in July.