One COVID-19 case found during Olympic test event period - Tokyo 2020 chief

Tokyo 2020 president said on Wednesday that one positive case for coronavirus was found during Olympic test events in late April, but there was no further outbreak.

Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto told a board meeting that one of the coaches flying into Japan to participate in an Olympic test event had tested positive for the coronavirus at an airport, and transferred into quarantine.

But Hashimoto reiterated that the organisers would ensure safety measures to hold the sporting event in July.