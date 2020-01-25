Zaheer Khan, Rani Rampal among athletes to be awarded Padma Shri

Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan, India women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal, shooter Jitu Rai are set to be awarded Padma Shri.

Zaheer, 41, was a member of India's 2011 World Cup-winning team, while he remains only the second Indian fast bowler - after former India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain - Kapil Dev to take more than 300 Test wickets.

The 25-year-old Rani Rampal has played more than 200 matches for India and she recently helped the country secure a Tokyo Olympics berth by beating the United States in the qualification match.

Among other sportspersons, six-time boxing world champion Mary Kom will be conferred with Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second highest civilian award, while world champion shuttler P. V. Sindhu will be bestowed with the Padma Bhushan.

The final list of names for the Padma Awards 2020 were announced on the eve of the Republic Day.