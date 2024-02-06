MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics president Estanguet faces legal investigation over pay

Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet is facing a legal investigation over his pay, the organisers of this year's Olympics told on Tuesday.

Published : Feb 06, 2024 14:28 IST , PARIS - 0 MINS READ

Reuters
Paris 2024 Olympics Organizing Committee president Tony Estanguet. (File Photo)
Paris 2024 Olympics Organizing Committee president Tony Estanguet. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Aurelien Morissard
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics Organizing Committee president Tony Estanguet. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Aurelien Morissard

Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet is facing a legal investigation over his pay, the organisers of this year’s Olympics told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Paris 2024 committee told Reuters they were “surprised” by the probe but that they were willing to respond to any questions from investigators.

“The remuneration of the President of the Organising Committee is very strictly regulated,” the Paris 2024 committee said.

The financial prosecutor’s office declined to comment.

The preliminary probe into Estanguet’s pay is one of several surrounding the Games.

In October, authorities raided the Paris 2024 headquarters as part of a probe into alleged favouritism which also targeted event management firms.

