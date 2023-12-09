MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics: Kyiv says IOC allowing Russian athletes is ‘encouraging’ war in Ukraine

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have faced sanctions from a multitude of sports since Moscow launched its assault on Ukraine in February 2022, but a number of sports have eased restrictions over the past year.

Published : Dec 09, 2023 18:24 IST , Kyiv, Ukraine - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: A Russian flag and the Olympic Rings at the 2014 Winter Olympics
FILE PHOTO: A Russian flag and the Olympic Rings at the 2014 Winter Olympics | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: A Russian flag and the Olympic Rings at the 2014 Winter Olympics | Photo Credit: AP

Ukraine on Saturday criticised the decision of Olympic chiefs to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete next year as neutrals, outside of team events and if they do not actively support the invasion.

“The members of the International Olympic Committee Executive Board who made this decision bear responsibility for encouraging Russia and Belarus to continue their armed aggression against Ukraine,” the Ukrainian foreign ministry said.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have faced sanctions from a multitude of sports since Moscow launched its assault on Ukraine in February 2022, but a number of sports have eased restrictions over the past year.

Moscow denounced the conditions imposed to take part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as “discriminatory” but that athletes who could fulfil them would go.

ALSO READ | Russia says IOC rules for Russian athletes ‘discriminatory’

According to the IOC, 11 athletes -- eight Russians and three Belarusians -- have so far qualified by meeting the neutrality criteria for the 2024 games.

Kyiv said Russian athletes often represent “sports organisations associated with the armed forces” and that “some of them are on active duty in the Russian military.”

The ruling means welcoming back sportsmen and women who “not only sympathise with the murders of Ukrainian women and children, but are likely to be directly involved in these terrible crimes,” the foreign ministry said.

“The International Olympic Committee has effectively given Russia the green light to weaponize the Olympics,” it added.

The committee said no athletes under contract with military or national security agencies would be allowed to compete.

It also said that no Russian and Belarusian flags or symbols will be displayed at the games.

“Moscow will not be raising white neutral flags... but will be demonstrating the triumph of its ability to avoid responsibility for the largest armed conflict in Europe since World War II,” Ukraine said.

More than 60 Ukrainian athletes have qualified for next year’s Paris Olympics.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

IOC /

International Olympic Committee /

Ukraine /

Russia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics: Kyiv says IOC allowing Russian athletes is ‘encouraging’ war in Ukraine
    AFP
  2. WPL Auction 2024 updates: Full list of sold, unsold players; purse remaining; team news; Kashvee Gautam goes to GG for 2 crore
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs England 2nd Women’s T20 Live Score: IND-W vs ENG-W Preview, live streaming info; Toss at 6:30 PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Three candidates in contention to host the 2027 edition
    AFP
  5. A binge eater, a former wrestler, and niece of an Arjuna awardee - Meet India’s gold medallists at IBA junior World Championship 2023
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Paris Olympics: Kyiv says IOC allowing Russian athletes is ‘encouraging’ war in Ukraine
    AFP
  2. Russian athletes back in doping spotlight after Paris Olmypics green light
    Reuters
  3. French police address fear factor ahead of the Olympic Games after a deadly attack near Eiffel Tower
    AP
  4. Olympic chiefs give green light to participation of Russian athletes as neutrals
    AFP
  5. New cricket and FIFA-approved stadiums planned ahead of international sports summit in in Kerala
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics: Kyiv says IOC allowing Russian athletes is ‘encouraging’ war in Ukraine
    AFP
  2. WPL Auction 2024 updates: Full list of sold, unsold players; purse remaining; team news; Kashvee Gautam goes to GG for 2 crore
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs England 2nd Women’s T20 Live Score: IND-W vs ENG-W Preview, live streaming info; Toss at 6:30 PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Three candidates in contention to host the 2027 edition
    AFP
  5. A binge eater, a former wrestler, and niece of an Arjuna awardee - Meet India’s gold medallists at IBA junior World Championship 2023
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment